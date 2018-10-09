Transcript for Top White House economist says Trump's GDP and unemployment claim was wrong

Your question what. Economics that president without power today the president said the GDP rate is higher than the unemployment rate for the first time. In over 100 years and I'm just not true. Yes so is so I can tell you what is true. And that history has not. This bit of it though let me just say that they just a history of thought of how errors happen and it is is not something. You know I can engage in it because. Like from from the initial. Act. To what the president says did I don't know the whole chain of command but what is true is this did it's the highest is in ten years. And at some point somebody probably conveyed tune adding a zero to that they should have done that. And and I can say that dead at least we we numbers geeks here at the White House are grateful. For an end when the press finds mistakes that we made we don't like me can six but we're grateful when when they're pointed out because we want to correct them and you might have noticed that I gave Sarah. That number a few weeks ago it was a 100% my fault and I apologize immediately we created it and you know I. You got to talk to the president about where the number came from but the correct numbers ten years.

