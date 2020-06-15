Now Playing: Supreme Court protects LGBTQ civil rights

Now Playing: Trump dismisses COVID-19 concerns ahead of campaign rally

Now Playing: Trump criticizes situation in Seattle

Now Playing: New book claims Melania Trump renegotiated her prenup

Now Playing: Bombshell new book about Melania Trump

Now Playing: Protestors call to ‘defund the police’

Now Playing: 'People out on the streets (are) exercising their fundamentals as citizens': Rahm Emanuel

Now Playing: 'We should have engaged in (a chokehold ban) a long time ago': Sen. Lankford

Now Playing: 'We need to move away from being offended by everything': Carson

Now Playing: '(VP) vetting conversations need to be had with the Biden team': Stacey Abrams

Now Playing: Nashville protesters camp out at state Capitol

Now Playing: Trump reverses rally date to day after Juneteenth

Now Playing: Lebron James and other athletes launch 'More than a vote' campaign

Now Playing: Trump speaks out amid country's unrest

Now Playing: Presidential politics collide with calls for social justice, police reform

Now Playing: Kentucky state representative says he can unseat Mitch McConnell

Now Playing: Battle over symbols of Confederacy sweeping the country

Now Playing: Trump to deliver acceptance speech in Jacksonville, Florida