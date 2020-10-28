Transcript for Transgender violence in the US

20/20 has been an especially deadly year for transgender Americans ABC news confirms that at least. 33 trends Americans have been murdered since January almost all of them. Or black and Hispanic Americans. And many of the accused and suspected killers are black and brown to. Some of the names few people are saying apparent Dominic shelves medium grain and Tony McDade who was killed during an incident with police in Florida just two days after the killing of George Floyd. Black trans Americans have been fighting bigotry abuse and persecution forever from the days when Marsha. Through that first break a protest at the Stonewall bar in New York City where the gay rights who began. Back in 1969. Joining us territory Cooper director of community engagement for the trans justice initiative of the Human Rights Campaign. And Tory thanks for being with us I know that the Human Rights Campaign has been tracking. Transgender murder since 2013. This year reporting that you've never seen such a high number at this point in the years so what's happening what's causing this to thank. I'd like to think having us today I'm this is an opportunity to unfortunately. It's we don't have the and C a national audience. I'm an important Italy and are about three decks that we know are. And engined and I own. Is absolutely Drexel is are crying in its. They released the. They're anywhere any idea why this is this year worse is it more reporting to people coming forward whoa whoa whoa what is your sense of what's happening out there. Are a number of reasons. She just mentioned certainly there are reporting and accurate report and I'm at camp. Our lead story is true but we theater actor in in the way that we were Weaver or cramps and fortunately the police are not always accurate in their description of victims. And at least June. Under recordings and in many cases and we are seeing I believe it is an area it's about getting a little old Aaron endured. Denton and where we have. Running on groceries because source close. Series. And their children to school. There are places like the stores that are zero O and I'm. We we're litany an inning stands out of violence. And can search engine or not harmed people. It's our. Our government has extensions to erase the area and some just yesterday Williams. Guided NG. Lee into the hearts and minds. When. Part. It's well let me follow up on then let let's talk politics just for a moment didn't in this sense it's a presidential campaign your ball crime is generally have a local issue bigotry. Of course is an American issue so what are you looking for out of the next president of the United States whoever that might be to get this problem solved. When I looked. The next president exist in any pulse and the other communities are looking for a political. Engagement. I looked. At the big guns yes I am identified. But also protect us and see are there are missions on bonds from the here is in the hands and and a turning years. I look genes or our crime legislation. Just beat ads but also should be enforced. So when chassis and engine that not cloning people are so. I'm bad pixel rewarding sport I'm and stand our nation's. Highest standards that. There's been such a tumultuous secret inspiring year and so many ways can you talk about the dynamics. Between. Trans the Americans and the racial justice over the black clouds matter removal what does what does recently sent black trans lives matter what does that mean TU and what should remain. To the country. So she area in Nora and there is actually in the creator of the black. And lives Matta moved maidens and cash and it mandates a rash and I medium and student. God sex calories. Imagined I didn't TI and certainly your friend's mom and I'm Graham also a glass club and and I am a black and orange and all of those in some identities. Just moves but none of them looks a salad CEO who ran errands and any black trans people Hambrecht and they're not harm people need one CEO state part of a larger black sparrow and friends beat. We are slid off. Well thank you very much for helping us out today Torre Cooper thanks for be with us and good luck to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.