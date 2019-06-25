Transcript for Treasury Department to probe Tubman $20 bill delay

The treasury department's inspector general is launching an investigation into why the tribe administration as the late placing Harriet Tubman on the twenty dollar bill. Treasury Secretary Steve me Newton blames the delay on the need to boost security features to prevent counterfeiting. But democratic leader senator Chuck Schumer isn't buying that explanation and asked the inspector general to investigate. Amazon has announced its so called prime Dave this year is July 15 and July 16 marked those days your calendar the company is expanding its annual sales event to two days it's promising more than one million deal. And speaking of deals new figures show at British taxpayers if they got a dealer how much they had to shell out for Prince Harry and dutchess meg and home renovations. An annual report reveals the royal couple's renovation of frog or cottage. Cost the equivalent of three million dollars in the mean time 41 million is earmarked. For refurbishing bucking ham that's how we suck payments taxes in the US but that's here is lives.

