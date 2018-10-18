Transcript for Treasury official arrested, charged with leaking data from Russia probe

A senior official at the Treasury Department is charged with leaking confidential banking information linked to key figures in Muller's investigation. Natalie Edwards allegedly shared sensitive material about Paul man a fort rate gates and others with at least one. Reporter as speculation builds about whether he'll run for president in 22 when he former vice president Joseph Biden says he hopes Democrats won't try to impeach president trop. Right a way if they take control of the house. Biden told CB ask Democrats should wait for Robert Mueller to wrap up his investigation. And Mueller should not be rushed into giving his report. I think you'd be issued when they finish investigation. I'm under a long time. You wait to the investigation is finished. You know put an arbitrary and do you wait till its finished Massood has said. Biden also criticize president from saying he quote. Seems have a love affair with auto cracks meanwhile earlier this week Biden who is 75 years old said his aides. Would be a legitimate issue for voters to raise he decides to run for president.

