Transcript for Trial of former President Trump is unconstitutional, GOP will argue

For more on that coming impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump let's bring in constitutional law professor Robert size from Boston university School of Law. Presser side thanks very much for joining us we've now seen former president trumps legal teams expected. Defense they laid out laid it out and a couple of briefs. And did the bulk of it is arguing that putting a former president on trial and a private citizen. Is unconstitutional. Not forcing them by the firms not provided for in the constitution in several places. How do you respond to that we haven't done before. I think the constitution's language itself is actually equivocal on this point two. But. You know we've got some parts in the constitution that limit of the kinds of sanctions. That can be meted out. But but obviously nothing knicks really speaks to this question what happens to someone Worcester a former official. Now I think you're right that the weight all of the expert views seem to. Fall on the side of allowing this to happen. Partly because there be some strange consequences if the answer were no oh some good just tender their resignations. Rewrite before. Are being impeached for example you can skate did the consequences. That the framers clearly wanted. So you know what we've seen in the past is that the house in such circumstances has proceeded to impeach. Some former officials in similar circumstances. And then we've sometimes seen around what we might see this time which is that the senate will have its own view about this. And perhaps price the question though whether this is constitutional. Kind of into into each senator's own view lessen the verdict. So we may start with that constitutional argue may be may end with it as well there could be a motion to dismiss. That's a constitutional process impeachment reserved to the political branches this is not a criminal trial on court. So what cousin of prosecuting or defending a case like this guy is in the political branch of government and what to expect to see. Absolutely I think it the task in front of the house managers. Is a fairly tall one you know what they want ultimately is to hold. The former president accountable but also to sort of don't put him in. A prominent political exile and this of course is going to be controversial from the get go. They also have to you know lay out. Facts are sufficient to really convince enough senators. To cross over the other side and to believe that when the president gave that speech on January 6 but he met you brow that crowd up. And in point that crowd up the hill but what fee corrupt purpose of of trying to stop the counting. And you know they believe they've got enough year. A but the defense is gonna have a very different story to tell in which if you look at the president's own words she doesn't actually. Specifically say to do anything illegal. That you know I think this is one reason why there's going to be huge dispute about the relevance. Bob on the president's actions and words. Before January 6 I think we'll see that the house managers will try to. An eight she's speech the culmination of an entire plan how to subvert constitutional process to hang on a power despite having lost the election. Whereas and you can already see this in a brief. Mr. Trump's lawyers are going to try to argue that that all of this is just day in irrelevant narrative as they say. So they're consequences. Of did not holding president trump accountable one of them political forces that drove this with the Democrats and some Republicans as well. As you look at the constitutional language there as soon as you as you read it it is ambiguous. How much weight will would be sort on the state craft side on. Senators and and members of the house first. Reds' fans it this is something we were off the trajectory of American history there was an attack on the capital to interfere with the constitutional process. Encourage the very least by the president. It isn't that what's driving here more than the legal questions. I think that's right and I think it's the appropriate question because there's there are many of us who study. The constitution who believe that the impeachment mechanism. Is is not as effective in terms of holding a president accountable in the way that the farmers had hoped for example. They design impeachment mechanism in a world in which they didn't believe that two parties. Could become national powers and and hold there. Elected officials as such. You know partisan views they believe that people will be able to move back and forth pretty easily and do what was best in in in the eyes in the country and we really haven't seen that. I'm so you're actually right that this is a really be an important political moment for us because I think that what the senators are gonna have to keep in mind and is that we're gonna see more. Our elected officials aspire to power. Like Donald Trump we party scene with so this is in the kinds of things. And position the things that people saying positions that are taken we look at people like senator Ted Cruz. And and of course senator Josh holly and vicious people. Ku will either do what is popular hot or to think about constitutional. A limitations I think is incredibly important moment but I hope that the senators take seriously. There's another question that I think that day that hopefully they'll keep in mind and that is to the role of the First Amendment it certainly the case I think that the president enjoys. But right just like any other ordinary citizen. Two speak particularly on controversial questions was how we expect president. To get anything done. On the other hand I think dad we as voters are are entitled to hold someone who who occupies such an important position which. Which exercises such vast power. To a different kind of standard then what ordinary citizens are are held to and so I think that's can be that the you know maybe an even more important question some ways. Do we do we blog in the future presents to people say whatever they want. To corrode the democratic process to deny that there's something called constitutional limits. Horton do you frankly hope that future presidents will accept things like. Eight peaceful transition of authority. And don't you know every person's. Sacred right to vote. I hope that this and they just keep all those things in mind. From -- constitutional law professor from Boston University thanks for helping us sort out some of these thorny questions in the trunk second impeachment. My pleasure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.