Transcript for Trump abruptly cancels planned Putin meeting

Hi there are welcome to the briefing room on ABC news political director Rick Klein joins near Washington newsroom by Pierre Thomas and Terry Moran and we've got. Our troops on Capitol Hill and down and when us our its Argentine over the president's on his way. A but the big news today guys is that Robert Mueller has come forward with the new court filing. This one involving a guilty plea by Michael calling Michael Cohen is now admitting. That he lied to investigators on Capitol Hill about the extent of the president trumps a business relations has potential business relationships with Russia. Much leader than anyone had thought previously Michael Cohen had insisted that this all ended before the voting started back in 2016 but Pierre. Now we know according to Michael Cohen to this continued well into twice sixteen deep into the campaign. Up to the point that he basically clinch the nomination what's the important to your mind. Reading this today where does it mean about where Moehler is going and and and what kind of jeopardy the president himself. Might be Furyk I think the biggest deal here is that. Michael Coleman is. Of all the people who've been indicted on all the people who. Agreed to plead guilty or cooperate he has the longest running relationship. With the presence. Spending more than a decade. And he's according to our sources. Been interviewed by the special counsel and his investigators more than seventy hours 70. That's a lot of conversation. It's about a variety of topics from business deals to discusses of pardons and all those different kinds of things. And again he pled guilty to a fairly narrow face. But the cooperation. Is what is probably the most significant thing about today's news that here's a person who's going to give chapter and verse. To the special counsel scene and make no mistake they're not gonna take his word for anything. They can go check it out but he gives no way to peak in behind all kinds of doors as he was actually there. And chip is out check this out in the charging documents this is this is what Muller's team is saying you the Cohen. Made the false statements to minimize links between the Moscow project an individual one. And to give the false impression that the Moscow product ended before the Iowa caucus and the first primary individual once you're Terry the president the United States. Yet you know what I find yourself as the unnamed individual one in a charging document in federal court and that's where Donald Trump is in and why it's significant because. Mr. your point that the relationship is so close. And it is now we are in Russia. Mode this deal is going down in Russia. And it may not have as much to do or anything to do frankly with the hacking with that what these special counsel investigation. Began way which is how did Russia attacked the US democracy whether any people assisting them in the term campaign or elsewhere. It actually is going deep into the trump organization's. Business and president Trump's own statements as a candidate and perhaps even to investigators that that he had do with that so. President trump sizes helicopter were behind him as he's about to leave town for the G-20 summit. Addressed the Michael Cohen up fleeting take a look take a look at what president from had to say a few hours ago. So Michael Kahn has made many statements do they houses I had descended and the senate. That is they've been talking about they've brought Jack. What was essentially I guess more or less of an option. That we will look at that it must tell everybody knew about it it was written about in his back very. It was a well known project it was during. The early part of sixteen and I guess they even before that it lasted a short period of time. I didn't do the project I decided not to do the project I didn't do it so we're not talking about. Doing a project would not get about not doing a project. Michael Brown what he's doing is he was convicted I guess he ought to put it into a legal term. But he was convict did wed may barely long term sentence. On things totally unrelated to the drop organization having to deal with mortgages and having to do it. Even BI RS perhaps a lot of different things I don't know exactly but he was convicted of various things unrelated to us. He was given a fairly long jail sentence. He's a weak person. Had by big week I'd like other people that you watch. He's a weak person had. What he's trying to do is get a read news. Sadness so he's lying about a project. That everybody knew about everywhere were very open to it that we're thinking about building a building I guess we had to form it was an option I don't know what you call it. We decided I decided ultimately not to do it. There would have been nothing wrong that I did don't have I didn't do it there would have been nothing wrong that's what my peasant. It's always allow. Very simply to gathering this sad. A whole lot and that statement of when of course the president harshly criticizing him and that was his chief -- one of the closest man on the planet to president trump up until just a few months ago he is now saying I barely work with a guy and he's a liar and as a cheater and he's a bad guy. I also uninteresting. Appear in that that he says look into the deal but I didn't heal would be totally bought this kind of backup plan these crafting himself there. Right but you have to remember that. The mullah investigation. Is not just about charging people it's also about understand the backdrop double what was going on. In the summer of 2016. And one of the things they've been trying to services. Exactly why was the president then candidate Tom so interested in Russia why was he always talking about better relations while. This gives a more hard evidence that he. At least some of those people around him really weren't looking at hey can I get a tower in Moscow. And that might explain the things they came for and thereafter in terms of wall how the people and he react to the news that the Russians may have hacked. Hillary Clinton if they in fact knew about it is as a reason why they might have looked the other way. Yet we don't know the answer these questions were these the kinds of things that the investigators are trying to answer and one thing I would say. Them the more investigation. Is obviously aggressive and intensify. But this today in this week is an example how it operates on multiple multiple fronts simultaneously. You heard all these names are larger stone and drew are Jerome Kersey of course who this week people who. Mueller has been interviewing. Or trying to get interviews with or investigate. And the bottom line what Muller is after here. Is if you take. A conspiracy. To the far the United States government knows that Mueller never charged a Russian hackers with cybercrime IE hacking. That did that the charges a conspiracy to defraud the -- his government so was that. Well basically they're accusing you California government are not allowed to participate. In our election and we have evidence that you did. And now we're trying to find out who in America or anybody associated with trop when a campaign did they know about it or contribute. To this conspiracy so that's the bottom line. And as of right now to be fair this is not any evidence is such collusion or conspiracy to to attack the United States. President trump is right. He was a businessman in a right to do business even after he became president. And he is also right that did right now he's been tougher on Russia. Then the previous president the sanctions regime that that is on Russia. Then the way that night cozying up to President Putin and I was in that press conference in Helsinki where he seemed. And not just because thing up but even closer. In in ways. But the proof of the putting is in the eating at his policies are actually tougher on Russia on trade and on security issues you just canceled a meeting today he says. Because of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. So we're still a long way away at least as far as we can see. From the heart of the question. Did the Trump Organization did to trump campaign. Ul or present term from self help Russia. We write. Terrier believe VP he's absolutely right we don't know what the final end game will be. But what we need what we do know is that Muller and that scene are investigating. At a breakneck speed and intensity. And they continue to push to find nothing. Answers to the very questions that we're talking. I want to get married Bruce into this conversation now and in Mary's been working the halls of of Capitol Hill. All day today the falsehoods that Michael Coen is now admitting to occurred during testimony to the senate and house committees that in investigating this. Very what are you hearing on that front and also from the president's allies are there any cracks in the defense that we've seen around the president for people. That there might say able to something wrong here what with Michael Cohen is saying is is actually probably. Matt it won't break it comes as no surprise that members of congress don't exactly take did he need to being lied to you is not something that goes over well up here and you are hearing too big questions. As we've been going around working the halls here this morning number one. What was going covering up for the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee one of those members one of these committees who that was on the receiving end of these falsehoods. Asked it why is it that so many people in the president's inner circle. Feel the need to lie about their ties to Russia the second big question is if Michael Cohen was mind who else may have been line. There there's been you know many people. An associated with the president and his campaign who have come up before congress that testified before these committees and now they're wondering what Cohen has been caught lying well who else. May have been in been spewing falsehoods as well we know that there have been some questions raised about what Don junior the president's son may have said during his testimony. When speaking about this possible deal where about a trump tower in Moscow he told one of the committees are both the committee's we believe actually. That bad and that those conversations all halted the fourth when he sixteen that of course electing to contradict what Cohen said we note from the top Democrat on the on the Senate Judiciary Committee that they are now going back and scrubbing. The room Don junior's testimony so it raises a lot of questions about whether other people are going to be discovered too that also. Misled the committees and it means that congress of course wants to hear from a lot of these people again we know. Both sides of the hour want to hear from Michael Cohen again they want to do over there. And there also other witnesses on their list now whether any that won't happen remains to be seen now you did ask of course about those who are close to the president. I was talking just a few moments ago with one of the president's top allies appear on the hill Republican senator Lindsey Graham. And when I asked him specifically he's concerned that others may have lied. He said looking doesn't know but just lighten. Bob Mueller do his job he's a vet repeatedly when pressed about this just let Bob Mueller do his job. When he was asked again you know about the president's explanation here that that calling it was simply lying trying to. Get a lesser sentence again he said luck. Let Mueller do his job and that is of course the big question appears well what will. Congress do if anything to try and protect the special counsel going forward. You know Rick one of the things that the number of sources in law enforcement and the intelligence community have been saying something to me over and over again. They said Pierre. The reason why we're so energize an exercise about this whole Russia controversy. Is you have to remember our relationship with the Russians. This is a country that we have been at odds wit in terms of national security matters for decades. The Russians actually had a mole inside the FBI Robert Hanson they had a mole inside the CIA. So this is our ongoing battle so if you couple that with. It's something that Terry talked about early on this very network. All the different context what people in Trump's orbit who we're having these contacts with the Russians. During this span of 20162015. That is why Mahler is digging soul deep. Important. It's weird how much am inspired then that I can't imagine any other campaign in history when there was so much. Contact. Between. People on the campaign including the candidate and the Russian government the Kremlin itself. And given it then relationship if and then and then lied about it. It's weird. And Muller's work on this continues peer thank you know any effects you're reporting as Terry mentioned we learned today that the president supplant a meeting with Vladimir Putin. Is now also would have an awkward one given the news of the day in of these last several days and weeks Devin Dwyer is on the ground for us in when SR is where the president is headed to the G-20. And this was a weird one DeVon because earlier we were told that the meeting was still lawn. And then the word came as the president. How had left for Argentina a tweet from the president and confirmation for the white house press are very that in fact the meeting is off now they're saying. This has nothing to do with the news what's what's the buzz around that is that it was this about the optics or was this about. Some kind of retaliation for other Russian provocations. There's a lot of talk here Rick about the optics about it probably being something to having something to do with the call in news for sure this is. With total whiplash to organizers here including an administration staff on the ground the president had talked just an hour before. I do taking it's a flight and Air Force One that he was probably gonna have this meeting this is a meeting. I that would have been his second chance to sit face to face with Russia's Vladimir Putin humans have seen widely. By officials close to the White House as a do over for the president you'll remember the meeting Helsinki widely panned the president. Hit from the left and the right this was his chance to look tough against. Who wouldn't here on the world stage. It in a certain sense maybe he is being tougher by pulling the plug on this meeting he was being. Urged by some critics of what Russia did to Ukraine those naval ships the past few days seizing those ships. Over off the coast of Crimea. To cancel the meeting send a message to Putin. Maybe that's what it was but that doesn't really add up where this would be the first time that the president has canceled a meeting with the controversial figure as a form of leverage. You remember he didn't use the meeting itself to extract anything for pain Kim Jung moon when he had that historic summit he didn't of course. Get anything out of food in the first time they had a meeting and so this is. Striking people is very unusual that he would now seem to cave to critics also something he doesn't do it that's what happened here. So it just doesn't add up I would also say. I there's still a chance it it is it comes back on. The meeting was scheduled for Saturday afternoon so who knows you know what this president anything can change. And Terry you mentioned that the meeting that you covered in Helsinki that infamous not news conference at it do the White House earlier in the week it was going to be continuation of that conversation. There was no sense they wanted to do all. But now that it's off again may be on again it does it does breeze issues about what the policy with Russia is going forward how seriously the president. Is taking these of these britney's recent moves. Involving Crimea and whether this is a real change in policy or this is just about the that the bad news that you want to avoid being with the Russian president now. Right and do. Taken at face value. Russia has attacked Ukraine right there Dave Dave seized. What 24 Ukrainian sailors they put them on on trial these these sailors were on ships in. Open international waters. And it looks like Russia wants to take control of those waters to cut off a big part of Ukraine if you look at at the geography. They've built a bridge and can cut off a big part of Ukraine it's an act of aggression. Against Ukraine. And he got under the airplane that president trump did. To meet with us or their state Pompeo is now security advisor John Bolton and get it Bob brief on just how big a deal this is. And they probably said look that this is this is an act of war or it's essentially rush is treating it as a criminal violation. But certainly from the international perspective somebody's got to stand up and say you you just can't start tearing chunks off of often countries in and block caning them without some consequence until you may just be standing up for the for for that it also is today where. There's no question that trump put meeting when been all about Michael Cohen and that's a distraction from the business they do want to do. And let's talk about that other business to heaven because it is going to be a very packed. Just a couple of days for the president in South America. Meetings with president she of China. Envelope Merkel of Germany and there's big issues involving trade of all involving regional alliances a lot of the world stage has been bucking up. A bit under what they seen from president trot what else does he need to get done in these couple days. Yeah everybody here Rick is bracing for the unpredictability. Of the president every ten seems to blow into one of these things everything. I get stir not been in disrupted I think they're ready for that you know this year. Those big summit meetings this stuff he. Talk again of financial policy and social issues around the world all that stuff is a sideshow this year compared to all those meetings you talked about. Top among them is supposed to be this dinner with Chinese president she. It's supposed to be several hours on Saturday night the last thing on the president's agenda down here. In Argentina and this is a big one this is the first time both of them will be sitting face to face. In the midst of this escalating trade war war China is starting to feel the squeeze we know she wants. A pause of sorts of this trade deal the president as you saw on the South Lawn earlier. Seeming disinclined to to trauma bone we'll see how this shakes out but so much at stake there meanwhile. As you say a number of other huge meetings including a signing we expect of the new. US Canada and Mexico trade agreement this is the new NAFTA that the president talked so much about in the campaign trail. That's going to be signed here tomorrow morning we expected movement thus earning last minute pick up so that'll be a big one to watch. And also while president moon of South Korea is here hobby of Japan as you said they're going to be talking about. On North Korea and then the big elephant in the room is. Did the visitor who sort of invited himself Mohammed than some on the crown prince of Saudi Arabia is here his first time. Rubbing elbows would all the big western leaders after that controversy. Over the killing of the Washington Post journalist so fascinating to watch whether the president has a meeting with him. And how other leaders treat Mohammed than some. The president truck is clearly that the dominant. Figure on the world stage right now on our colleague Jonathan Allen said that when is coming into the Obama campaign the end of about Obama presidency. The question was this something would happen in the world in OK how does the Obama White House respond. An IPO or what it what does the White House the trump White House to him has the world respond. And in some ways again is absolutely right is that meeting with the Chinese president at the end it's crucial we're in a big trade war. And president trump seems to like it he seems in no hurry to end it. In some ways you want president trump to be mean to you and Republicans he's super nice to him to president gave to an intelligent I like them we got a great relation to these are good guy. But this these sanctions are these and tariffs are are staying out. Where's he hollered at Kim Jong on they got a deal right he screamed and Justin Trudeau and and the Mexican government they got a deal. That was you you want him to be tough on because that seems to be is MO. In this one he's brings you close to him in a personal way but there is no end in sight to the trade war with China. Yeah and this is going to be a fasten a couple of days DeVon thanks to you for joining in and you'll be covering this up. Over the ensuing days. A before we military is a big push as you know on Capitol Hill to confirm more judges before the end of the year Mitch McConnell is cleared the schedule try to get this done. A major pick up though. Involving a particular nomination at Thomas far. Who is who has been accused of pushing some very restrictive. A voter rights voter border restrictions a ballot access laws in the past worked for senator Jesse Helms. In and has been linked to some very controversial policies. His nomination now on hold and this is uninteresting won a Jeff flake instead he's gonna pull up all of the nominations until they can protect. Bob Mueller but it isn't just wait it's now senator Tim Scott from South Carolina whose African American senator Lisa Murkowski senator Susan Collins all saying wait a second maybe we should take. A little bit more a look at this guy because he does have on an issue that Republicans have made their own. Ballot security the that this search for voter fraud in the united think is very hard to find and the result of it. Limiting the votes of people who might vote for Democrats primarily minorities primarily black people in the south. And ends what what Thomas far did seems beyond the pale if you will even for for those Republicans some of whom may have benefited from some of these. It is however a hiccup really whether or not Thomas far becomes a federal judge a life tenured federal judge. What Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump are doing to the federal judiciary can last for decades it's over game over for Democrats for liberal lawyers. For people who look to the courts for social justice reform. The Republicans will dominate not just the Supreme Court of the United States but these lower courts even if Thomas far doesn't make it for decades to come. And he didn't judges get to lead now come January from Democrats are gonna have to fewer votes and that's the only individual senators are gonna matter even last rites. All right that does it for today's pac Newsday thank you to Terry Moran check out world news crying tonight. And it's always check out everything it abcnews.com and download the ABC news that it could take up that world news 5 at 8 o'clock tonight. For Terry Moran I'm Rick Klein thanks for watching.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.