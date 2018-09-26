Transcript for Trump accuses Democrats of 'con game'

We begin with a bitter fight over the Supreme Court now more contentious than ever would be make or break hearing just one day away president trump is asking for prayers for Brett Cavanaugh after slamming the sexual misconduct allegations against him. As a con game and overnight we learned who the Republicans have now hired to question Kavanagh and his accuser tomorrow. She's a sex crimes prosecutor from Arizona ABC's on Issac busy overnight following the need details for us from DC good morning want to. Good morning to you Kenneth and Stephanie bid the indeed there are a lot of details to get to you know at the same time. That chairman Grassley was saying how he was trying to. Accusing Democrats of laughing behind the scenes. President trump has let go of the appearance of detachment tweeting overnight the Democrats are playing a high level con game in their vicious effort to destroy a fine person pray for Brett Cavanaugh and his family the president casting aspersions on the sexual misconduct claims made by doctor Christine glossy Ford and Deborah Ramirez but they don't. Itself but the lawyer for Ramirez who is not yet scheduled to testify tell CNN that the Republicans are engaged in politics. I gained like that's going on right now by the majority party. With only GOP men on the committee Republicans announced they have hired Rachel Mitchell a registered Republican prosecutor with sex crimes experience to do their questioning on Thursday I think it's really Smart of them to get outside counsel and it vertically somebody warmly something that's. And sensitive Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley writes the goal is to. And a key Republican senator warns about pre judging it's very important to take. Allegations of of those who have come forward to take them seriously. Meanwhile more people are coming forward in support of the accusers sitting casually it's disputed Kavanagh is virginal claims on Twitter writing perhaps Brett Cavanaugh was a virgin for many years after high school. But he claimed otherwise in a conversation with me during our freshman year and Kavanagh is really that Yale James Roche described Kavanagh as a heavy drinker who became belligerent and incoherent only drunk. And USA today is reporting that lucky Ford's team have submitted. Four testimonies. Of people that they say corroborate her sexual assault allegations. But you know senators are not going to have a lot of time to deliberate the sketch and get they have scheduled the vote on Kavanagh confirmation hearing with in the committee. For the very next day Kenneth Scott but they do need to schedule those those three days ahead of time which is why they did it for Friday want to thank you.

