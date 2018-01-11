Transcript for Trump ad with Mexican cop-killer is 'blatant racist fear mongering,' experts say

President is under fire for tweeting a racially charged campaign ad. That demonize as immigrants the controversial video shows a Mexican man who was convicted of killing two California police officers. After entering the country illegally they act says the Democrats left hand and it then shows images of the caravan of Central American migrants heading to the US can asked who else will they let it. Democrats say the ad is a sign of desperation.

