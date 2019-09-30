Transcript for Trump: Adam Schiff ‘made up my words’

When the whistle blower reported it he made attempt terrible. And then you had Adam Schiff who even worse made up. My words which I think is just a horrible I've never even think scene a thing like that Adam Schiff. Representative congressman. Made up what exit he actually took words and made it up the reason is when he saw Mike call for the president. W grant it was still good. He couldn't quote because there was nothing done wrong it was perfect. So glad I'm shift decided I can't let this happen so let me make up yet here is watching you vehemently Michaels. So last year made up a phony call and he rented to congress and he read it to the people who the United States. And it's a disgrace this whole thing is a disgrace. There's been tremendous corruption and we're seeking school drain the swamp there's been corruption on the other side. There's been corruption like you've never seen now the new president of Ukraine ran on the basis no corruption that's how to get elected. And I believe that he really means but there was a lot of corruption having to do with it when he sixteen election. Against us. Had we want to get to the bottom up and it is very important that we do.

