Transcript for Trump address the nation in State of the Union

Madam speaker. I mr. vice president. Members of congress. The first lady of the United States. And I. And my fellow Americans. We meet tonight at a moment of unlimited potential. As we begin a new congress. I stand here ready to work with you. To achieve historic breakthroughs for all. Americans. Millions of our fellow citizens are watching us now gathered in this great chamber. Hoping that we will govern. Not as two parties. But as one nation. And the agenda I will lay out this evening is not. A Republican agenda. Or a Democrat agenda. It's the agenda of the American people. Many of us have campaigned on the same core promises. To defend. Americans ups and demand fair today. For American workers. To rebuild and revitalize our nation's infrastructure. To reduce the price of health care. And prescription drugs. To create an immigration system. That is safe. Lawful. Modern. And secure. And to pursue a foreign policy that puts America's interest first. There is a new opportunity. In American politics. If only we have. The courage. Together. To seize it. Victory is not. Winning for our party. Victory is winning for our country. This year America will recognize too important. Anniversaries that show us the majesty of America's mission. And the power. Of American pride. In June we mark 75 years. Since the start of what general Dwight. The allied. Liberation. Of Europe in World War II. Going. 61944. 151000. Young American men. Jumped from the sky. And 60000. More stormed in from the C. To save our. Civilization. From tyranny. Here with us tonight. Are three of us. Incredible heroes. Private first class. Joseph Riley. Staff sergeant Irving block where. And Sargent Herman. Zeit check. Okay. Gentlemen we salute you. In 2019. We also celebrate fifty years since brave young pilots. Flew a quarter of a million miles. Through space to plant the American flag when the face of the moon. Half a century elated. We are joined by one of the Apollo. Eleven astronauts. Who planted that blank Buzz Aldrin. Okay. Thank you burns. This year American astronauts will go back to space. An American rockets. It. This century. America saved freedom. Transformed science. Is redefined the middle class. And when you get down to it there's nothing anywhere in the world. That can compete. Would America. My step. Boldly and bravely into the next chapter of this great American adventure. And we must create a new standard of living for the 21. Century. An amazing quality of life for all of our citizens. Is within reach. We can make our community safer. Our family stronger. Our culture and rich. Our faith deeper. And our middle class bigger and more prosperous. Than ever before. But we must reject. The politics of revenge. Resistance in retribution. And embrace. The ballot boost pretend chill of cooperation. Compromise. And the common good. Together we can break. Decades. Of political stalemate. We can bridge all divisions. Heal old wounds build new coalitions. Forge new solutions. And unlock the extraordinary promise of America's future. The decision is ours. To make. We must choose between greatness or a gridlock. Results or resistance. Vision or vengeance. Incredible progress gore pointless. Destruction. Tonight I ask you to choose greatness. I.

