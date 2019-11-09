Transcript for Trump addresses Bolton firing

John is somebody that I actually got along with very well. He. Made some very big mistakes. When he talked about the Libyan model. Four Q John good investments not a good statement to make you just take a look at what happened with Qaddafi that was not a good statement to make. And it set us back. And frankly. He wanted to do things not necessarily tougher than me jobs known as a tough guy so tough he got us into Iraq. That's tough and he's. Somebody that I actually had a very good relationship with. But it wasn't getting along with the people in the administration that I consider very important. I don't believe we've left in good stead but maybe we haven't made we happen. I have to run the country the way we're running the country who are doing very well respected all over the world again.

