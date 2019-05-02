Transcript for Trump addresses border security at State of the Union

Now Republicans and Democrats. Must join forces again. To confront and urgent national crisis. Congress has ten days left to pass a bill that will fund our government. Protect our homeland. And secure our very dangerous southern border. Now is it time for congress to show the world. That America is committed to ending illegal immigration. And putting the ruthless coyotes. Cartel's. Drug dealers and human traffickers. Out of BA's. Or. Actually speak. Large organized caravans. Are on the march to the United States. We have just stared. That Mexican cities. In order to remove the illegal immigrants from their communities. Are getting trucks and buses to bring them out. To our country in areas where there is little border protection. I have ordered. Another 3750. Troops. To our southern border. To prepare for this tremendous onslaught. This is a moral issue. The lawless state of our southern border is a threat to the safety security and financial well being. Of all America. We have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs. Of our citizens. This includes our obligation. To the millions of immigrants living here today. Who followed the rules. And respected our loss. Legal immigrants. In rich our nation. And strengthen our society. In countless way. I want people. To come into our country. In the largest numbers ever. But they have to come in legally. Tonight I am asking you to defend. How are very dangerous southern border. Out of love and devotion. To our fellow citizens. And to our country. No issue better illustrates the divide between America's working class. And America's political class then illegal immigration. Wealthy politicians and donors. Push for open borders. While living their lives behind walls and gates and guards. Meanwhile. Working class Americans are left. To pay the price for mass illegal immigration. Reduce jobs. Lower wages. Overburdened schools. Hospitals that are so crowded you can't get it. Increased crime. And they depleted. Social safety net. Tolerance. For illegal immigration. Is not compassionate. It is actually very cruel. And three women. Is sexually assaulted. On the long journey north. Smugglers is migrant children. As human pawns. To exploit our laws and gain access. To our country. Human traffickers. And sex traffickers. Take advantage of the wide open areas. Between our ports of entry. To smuggle thousands of young girls and women. Into the United States. And to sell them. Into prostitution. And modern day slavery. Tens of thousands of innocent Americans are killed. By lethal drugs that cross our border. And fled into our cities. Including math. Heroin. Cocaine and tend to at all. To savage gang MS thirteen. Now operates. And at least twenty different American states. And they almost all come through our southern border. Just yesterday at MS thirteen gang member. Was taken into custody. For a fatal shooting on a subway platform in New York City. We are removing these gang members by the thousands. But until we secure our broader. They're going to keep screaming right back in. Year after year catalysts Americans are murdered. By criminal. Illegal aliens. I've gotten to know many wonderful. Angel moms and dads and families. No one should ever have to suffer. The horrible heartache that they have had. To endure.

