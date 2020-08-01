Transcript for Trump addresses the nation following Iran’s missile strikes on US forces in Iraq

Good morning we're coming on the air right now because president trump was about to speak to the nation about the crisis where they're wrong that is the scene at the White House right now the president. We responding to those are running in missile strikes against two US military bases in Iraq last night retaliation. For the US drone strike. Against Iran's top commander cause some solo money that was last week that killed him. Last week Iranians have responded to those rocket to see. Right there are more than a dozen ballistic missiles about fired into US military bases in northern and western Iraq. Last night so far no reports of US casualties you see the president's cabinet now rejoining their vice president Mike has the Defense Secretary Caspar. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo along with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff mark really surrounding the present at the middle of the podium. Right there this will be his first response. After the tweet last night where he said all is well. In response to that. Iranian military strike Iran eons. Said it has had said that this is the all the retaliation they we'll have sworn out the supreme leader. They also claimed there were dozens of US military casualties in the strike but. As we've said the Pentagon has had no American casualties in their initial damage assessments. Last week president trump ordered that drone strike saying that general solo money was planning an imminent attack. Against United States that is coming for some question. On Capitol Hill as the intelligence has not been released but so far at least we've seen the the Ronnie in retaliation. Oh right now missile strikes which have caused no American casualties the big question. Right now the trust in truth choose to escalate his response worst should take this as an opportunity to calm the crisis down. Iran linings in their first messages said that is what they want. The president isn't funny now. As long as I'm president of the United States. Iran we'll never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. Good morning. I'm pleased to inform you. The American people. Should be extremely. Grateful. And happy. No Americans were harmed. In last night's attack. By the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties. All of our soldiers are safe. And orderly minimal damage was sustained. At our military bases. Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Moran appears to be standing down. Which is a good thing for all parties concerned have a very good thing for the world. No American or Iraqi lives were lost. Because of the precautions taken. To dispersal forces. And an early. Warning system that worked very well. I salute the incredible skill and courage of America's men and women in uniform. For far too long all the way back. To 1979. To be exact. Nations have tolerated Iran is destructive and destabilizing behavior in the Middle East and beyond. Those days are over. Iran has been the leading sponsor of terrorism and there pursuit of nuclear weapons. Threatens the civilized world. We will never let that happen. Last week we took decisive action to stop. I ruthless terrorists. From threatening American lives. At my direction. The united states military eliminated the world's top. Terrorists. Sam so remaining. As the head of the cuts force solemn anywhere is personally responsible for some of the absolutely worst. Atrocities. He trained terrorists arms including Hezbollah. Launching terrorist strikes against civilian targets he fueled bloody civil war is all across the region. He viciously wounded and murdered thousands of viewers troops including. The planting of roadside bombs that maim and dismember. They are victims. Solemn may be directed to these recent attacks on US personnel in Iraq. That badly wounded for service members. And killed one American. And he orchestrated the violent assault. On the US embassy in Baghdad. In recent days he was planning new attacks on American targets. But we stopped him. Solomon these hands were drenched in both American. And a rainy and blood. He should have been terminated. Longer ago. By removing solemn eighty we have sent a powerful message to terrorists. If you value your road life you will not threaten the lives of our people. As we continue to evaluate options in response to parade in aggression. The United States. Will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime. He's powerful sanctions will remain. Until Iran changes its behavior. In recent months alone Iran as C ships in international waters. Fired an unprovoked strike on Saudi Arabia. And shot down two US drones. A rents hostilities substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed. In 2013. And they were given 150. Billion dollars not to mention one point eight billion dollars in cash. Instead of saying thank you to the United States they chanted death to America. In fact. They chanted death to America today the agreement was signed. Then Iran went on a terror spree funded by the money from the deal. And created hell. In Yemen Syria. Lebanon Afghanistan. And Iraq. The missiles fired last night at us and our allies were paid for. With the funds made available. By the last administration. The regime also greatly tightened the reins on their own country. Even recently killing 1500. People. At the many protests. That are taking place all throughout Iran. They're very defective JCP away expires shortly anyway. And gives Iran a clear and quick path. To nuclear breakdown. Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions. And end its support for terrorism. The time has come for the United Kingdom. Germany France Russia and China. To recognize this reality. They must now break away from the remnants of the Iran deal or JCP away. And we must all work together toward making. A deal with the Wren. That makes the world a safer. And more peaceful place. We must also make a deal that allows Iran to thrive and prosper and take advantage of its enormous untapped. Potential. Iran can be a great country. Peace and stability cannot prevail. In the Middle East as long as Iran continues to foment violence. Unrest hatred and war. To civilized world must send a clear and unified message to the Iranian regime. Your campaign of terror murder mayhem. Will not. B Tolle write it any longer. It will not. He allowed to go forward. Today. I am going to ask NATO. To become much more involved. In the Middle East process. Over the last three years. Under my leadership. Our economy is stronger than ever before America's achieved energy independence. These historic a cop limit shades. Our strategic priorities he's our accomplishments that nobody thought were possible. And options in the Middle East became available. We are now the number one producer of oil or natural gas anywhere in the world. When we are independent. And we do not need. Middle East oil. The American military has been completely rebuilt under my administration at a cost of 2.5. Trillion dollars. US armed forces are stronger. Than ever before. Our missiles are big. Powerful accurate. Lethal and fast. Under construction. Are many hypersonic. Missiles. The fact that we have this great military and equipment however does not mean we have to use it. We do not. Want to use it. American strength both military and economic. Is the best deterrent. Three months ago after destroying 100% devices. And its territorial. Callous thing. We killed. The savage leader of vice is Al Baghdad and who is responsible for so much death including the mass bee headings of Christians Muslims. And all who stood in his way. He was a monster. Al Baghdad who is trying again to rebuild the ice is cal a fake. And fan out tens of thousands of vices fighters. Have been killed or captured during my administration. I Asus is a natural enemy of Iran. The destruction devices. Is good for Iran. And we should work together on this and other shared. Priorities. Finally to the people. And leaders of Iran. We want you to have a future hall and a great future one that you deserve. One of prosperity at home and harmony. With the nations of the world the United States is ready to embrace peace. We've all who seek it. Who want to thank you and god bless America. Thank you very much thank you. President trunk right there what his response to Iranian counterattack against US military bases last night saying. That Iran is standing down Iran appears to be standing down that is the message from president trump after announcing. That Americans should be grateful that no Americans were harmed. In the attack there were no casualties and minimal damage if US military bases according to president trump the president also though has some strong words. For Iran saying Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon on his watch also announcing. He'll be imposing tough new sanctions. On Iran but not announcing any new military action that might escalate. This crisis with a Ron wanna go to Ian and our senior foreign correspondent in herbal where one of the US military bases was struck last night the president confirming there. No casualties also saying that the early warning system. That have been put in place seemed to work as you've been reporting all morning long the Iraqis were given a head up by the your kids up by the Iranians. Get us rising some do was say when is an attack not an attack now hostile to minimize what happened in the gravity all of it but the front that there were no US casualties. No coalition casualties and no Iraqi casualties. It's been remarkable given the scale of the attack and ABC is now reporting that there were a number of short and medium range missiles that were fired from multiple occasions. In Iran these two sides in Iraq says remarkable but no one was injured Wilson noted that US troops were down in the bunker. When those missiles were by now the Iraqi prime minister's office. Confirming to ABC news that they would given a cold just after midnight local time by the Iranians to tell them that there was some form of attack coming there and say west. They didn't say what particular size that it didn't say when. Now we've asked repeatedly of the Iraqis angles so we've asked Americans whether or not they communication with each other about this threat one presumes that they did but neither side is willing. To say so because. Potentially it compromises them I think there's some pretty conciliatory I think many people will be pleased with this. The question now I think for us on the ground is how to the Iraqi. Militias responded I'm but it was their actions in the first place Khatib has well on particular who fired those rockets at the US basic building US contracts. That started to lead to this escalation but we're certainly hearing from the lead to a one of those organize nations that is prescribed by the United States as a terrorist organization this evening. That's saying that the Iranians have had pets and now it's time for the Iraqi militias to respond. That may harmed its conciliatory message. We'll be watching that of course Ross going to be watching Iran or chief global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz in Tehran. Right now and Martha does seem to be some delicate choreography. Hear the president say in Iran means appear to be standing down the foreign minister earlier today said that the Iraq he's had concluded. Their taxes they're also is we're we're seeking solitary moves on both sides wrapped up in some pretty harsh rhetoric. That it exactly George Iran really walked a fine line here. We saw all week the emotion in this country for the loss of salaam on the eighth. Millions taking to the street and shouting for revenge. But the Iranian officials. Had to know that they would be ending up in a huge conflict. If they made a very very massive attack somewhere so they walk that line very well they appeased. The people here in so many ways taking out some sort of retaliatory attack. But no loss of life and no larger conflict you run eons the foreign minister told me that if they do not attack again if the United States does not take military action Iran will not right there George. Martha Raddatz thanks to see if they get the White House to see the president declaring something of a victory. Here also reinforcing that message that he had several days ago after the killing a gentle soul money the United States is not want a war. Yeah and his final words were the United States is ready to embrace peace injured I've got to say this really was the greatest test that we have seen president trump. Tate have so far free so far since taking office. You know it is just a few days ago hours frankly before that strike hit yesterday he was using that strong rhetoric talking about any. Retaliation by Iran would be met by a disproportionate. Response from the United States we are really seeing. Him walk that back off the ledge here today and as Ian said a lot of that will be I think come as at come as a sigh of relief for many people watching. The tensions increase over the last few days here despite the mix messaging. Despite the fact that the White House still has yet to give a consistent answer on on what started all of this and the why now on why we struck solemn money and the first place. But we are seeing here today eight. And is now facing reelection again. On his his promise to end wars in the mentally. Getting out of the Middle East and the president calling on NATO to get into the Middle East and those remarks as well OK see you thanks very much as the president said no American no Iraqi casualties last night. But just hours after a running missile clack missile. Attacks on the US bases up and about passenger plane taking off from Tehran's airport. Went down just moments after take off killing more than a 170. People on board want to bring in our aviation consultant David Curley correspondent David Curley for more on this David initially. The ukrainians. We're backing up at the arrives we're saying that this was a mechanical failure. Now all anyone is saying is he investigation is continuing we don't know if this was an accident caused a something internally aircraft or something. Extra. What we do know it appears Georges that there was some catastrophic failure that can be three things an engine could blow up and blow apart the fuselage there could be a bomb on board. Or the possibility that it was shot down. We don't have any indication of either of those that. We kind of see that it disappeared from flight tracking which suggests that catastrophic failure out Iranians have the black box. That we'll have the answers force but they said they're not gonna provide it to the manufacturer Boeing or to American officials and they have not said who's going to read it out. If it was a shoot down there is the possibility that the intelligence community track radar that actually. Could see that missiles were actually fired at this aircraft way too early to tell. There are indications on the wreckage as well if it was shot down or bomb blast the question is who will be Iranians let's see the wreckage and the black box that could tell us what happened to this airline. And right now no way she did the Carly OK thanks very much we're gonna return now to our regular programming or coverage will continue. On this crisis on ABC news live with Tonya yes.

