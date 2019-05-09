Transcript for Trump admin. diverts $3.6 billion from military projects to fund border wall

We're expecting to hear from a member of the military community down in Florida town Neubauer actually he's joining us now by phone that some communications issue Stoddard he can hear me. You the president of bay defense alliance an independent nonprofit group advocating. For those military facilities down there in Florida some of which could see some funds run away. Thanks for coming well what does it mean to you to see some of this funding actually pulled away from saved Tyndall air based on their report. I think it's important to know in communities need to understand is that. Military construction dollars are precious in in this case a seventeen million dollar fire stations been pursued for ten years. But you know ten months ago hurricane Michael cat five storm. Completely changed Angel air force base in the local community. So when this fire station was going may be redesigned as they build the base of the future here and they county. So we as a community we're trying to build a community of the future in now. We don't weld is seventeen million dollars we know will be deferred again has been done number years before but. We we understand the priorities are are important. And what do you say to protest Tom a lot of breathless reaction appear. Particularly from Democrats that this is. A huge bloated national security efforts especially from coming from a president has talked about building up the military spending more on the military to see. These funds shifted away. Doesn't that that I bother you resident an advocate for the military. Oh absolutely we we all want to see our projects and our communities go forward. And I know that former defense in the airports have worked hard to ensure that the mulch or construction projects that are on this list are not an impact near security. Maybe mission fidelity will not be damaged but their projects that will go on at some point in the future in our case it worked up fairly well. Simply because this redesigned a Tyndall air force base what happened over the next 34 years. Here hopeful you'll see the money in the end and ended his serve as a gut check on we're Tyndall says pretty hit pretty hard by hurricane Michael. How are things look in their right now and even tracking and add to rebuilding effort. Absolutely think they spent about 700 million dollars so far in Tyndall air force base is being re designs the base of the future comedy missions that will see. Well into the next seventy years so our community wants to make sure that we're the community supports them accountable based. We know that the seventy million dollars will come back at some point. A but when you're spending that kind of money they are now make mistakes great yen we're we're pretty excited that that's that's going on. Interest in perspective very measured response optimistic one at that as well Tom Neubauer. President of the bay defense alliance on the outlook of shifting some of this funding away from pentagon projects thanks so much time appreciate. He's sticking to the communications issues to join us an ABC news life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.