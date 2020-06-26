Now Playing: 'To take (Trump's) bait time and time again is just a gift to him': Nancy Pelosi

Now Playing: Young changemaker pushes for LGBTQ+ rights

Now Playing: Mississippi hits record single-day spike in coronavirus cases

Now Playing: Pelosi criticized Senate police reform bill

Now Playing: Pelosi says administration is ignoring science

Now Playing: Madison Cawthorn discusses his campaign to become America's youngest congressman

Now Playing: Biden slams Trump on coronavirus response

Now Playing: SCOTUS rules for Trump on immigration

Now Playing: Joe Biden’s big polling lead: Does it matter

Now Playing: Trump slammed for coronavirus response

Now Playing: Young activists making a positive difference across America

Now Playing: Salt Lake City mayor on city’s reopening

Now Playing: Sen. Tammy Baldwin says if asked she 'certainly would' be Biden’s running mate

Now Playing: Should Democrat, Republican conventions be virtual?

Now Playing: House Democrats call on Senate to pass Justice in Policing Act

Now Playing: New voter registrations have nosedived during COVID-19

Now Playing: Trump the underdog?

Now Playing: Police reform stalls in the Senate