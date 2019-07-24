Transcript for New Trump administration proposal could cut 3M people off food stamps

Three million people could lose their food stamp benefits under a new proposal by the trump administration. The Agriculture Department claims the rule would save two and a half billion dollars a year and end widespread abuse of the program. Also known as snap by changing the way states determine eligibility. Democrats say it would take running away from families that need to be fed. President tropics there in his home state of new York and the house Ways and Means Committee in an effort to keep his tax returns under wraps. A newly enacted New York State law allows key committee chairs to obtain the state returns. Cubs attorney is calling that presidential harassment and political retribution but Democrats say they need the returns to search for potential conflicts of interest and corruption.

