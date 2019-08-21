Transcript for Trump administration to roll out plan for longer-term detention of migrant families

The White House is expected to announce a new plan today when it comes to detaining migrant families at the border under current rules. Flagrant dailies with children can be held in no longer than twenty days. White House is expected to announce a plan to make that time period longer any new policy is likely to be challenged in court. The president has blamed the twenty day limit for encouraging migrants to travel with children so they can be re released earlier. There are new clues in the search for a killer on a college campus in Southern California police say this video shows the man who fatally stabbed a retired administrator. This is a cal state Fullerton but suspect. Was running from the parking lot where the victim was found. Police say the suspect drove away in a BMW and was likely injured during the attack.

