Former Trump administration staffer talks anonymous op-ed

Fmr. Trump administration homeland security adviser Tom Bossert says the executive branch staffer who wrote an anonymous op-ed in the New York Times should "quit or identify themselves, or both."
3:00 | 09/06/18

