Trump adviser touts president’s support in New Hampshire

More
Trump campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski, who served on his 2016 campaign as well, explains why Trump is rallying support in the state.
7:04 | 02/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump adviser touts president’s support in New Hampshire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:04","description":"Trump campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski, who served on his 2016 campaign as well, explains why Trump is rallying support in the state.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68921645","title":"Trump adviser touts president’s support in New Hampshire","url":"/Politics/video/trump-adviser-touts-presidents-support-hampshire-68921645"}