Trump says he didn't see adviser's memos warning about pandemic

When asked about January memos from trade adviser Peter Navarro warning of the impact of coronavirus, Trump claimed that he only heard about the information “maybe one, two days ago.”
5:00 | 04/08/20

Trump says he didn't see adviser's memos warning about pandemic

