Transcript for Former Trump aide mocks migrant with Down syndrome

And we're now learning of a ten year old Mexican girl that was separated from her mother along with her brother after crossing the border. The little girl has Down syndrome and is now in a shelter alone. Here's what trumps former campaign manager corn loan Dell ski had to say about the girl's situation on Fox News. I mean look I read today about a ten year old girl with Down syndrome who was taken from her mother and put in a cage while I read about aid and the agency won't want. The girls' father lives in the United States and has the status of a resident authorities are working to reunite them. The consensus right now from lawmakers is that not one of these immigration bills will actually passed. Members single likely have to create separate legislation to deal specifically with the families issue and there's no guarantee president trump will support that.

