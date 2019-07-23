Transcript for Trump announces budget deal reached with Congress

The White House and congressional leaders have reached a two year budget deal that would raise spending by 320 billion dollars in suspend the debt ceiling. The agreement would allow the government to keep borrowing well past that forty putting elections. And avert the first ever US payments spending on domestic and military programs would increase equally. President rob is calling it a real compromise a vote is expected by the end of the week. The Justice Department is warning Robert Mueller not to stray from his report when he testifies tomorrow before congress and a letter from a top justice official Mahler was also told not to discuss the actions of people. Who were not charged in the Russia investigation. After slamming the pro for more than two years president from now admits he may be watching ABC's maggots have grizzly and joins us with the latest when he Magid. How I can it well today we're learning that Robert Mueller plans to bring a prepared statement and that he's expected to testify for at least five hours. After months of anticipation the former special counsel will testify before the house judiciary and Intelligence Committees. First president from insisting he wouldn't watts then and. Now I'm not going to be watching probably maybe you'll see a little bit of it I'm not going to be what watching Mueller. Because. You can't take. All those bites out of the apple. Robert Mueller is a reluctant witness appearing under subpoena he had hoped his report would speak for itself in a report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public. In any appearance before congress. Bullish report did not clear president trump of obstruction but attorney general William Barr did. Democrats planned to push smaller on why he didn't clear the president. If we had had called confidence. That the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so. This Maureen a newly released letter by the Justice Department is advising Moeller not to go beyond the redacted report. President trump telling reporters this week the Democrats are wasting their time we had dead no collusion. No obstruction. We had no nothing. And the president already tweeting this morning saying he completely read similar report and it wasted everybody's time and taxpayer dollars. ABC we'll have live coverage this testimony starting at 8:30 eastern time tomorrow.

