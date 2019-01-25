Transcript for Trump announces deal to reopen government for 3 weeks

I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal. To end this shut down and reopen the federal government as everyone knows I have they. Very powerful alternative but I didn't want to use it at this time. Hopefully it will be a necessary. I want to thank all of the incredible federal workers. And their amazing families who have shown such extraordinary devotion. In the face of this recent hardship. You are fantastic people. You are incredible patriots. Many of you who have suffered far greater than anyone. But your families would know or understand. And not only did you can not complain. But in many cases you encouraged me to keep going because you care so much. About our country and about its border security in a short while I will sign a bill to open our government. For three weeks until February 15. I will make sure that all employees receive their back pay very quickly or as soon as possible.

