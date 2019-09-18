Transcript for Trump announces new pick for national security adviser

Caron presidents from pleaded about these new sanctions but he also too heated. On this morning about the new national security advisor a former hostage negotiator. Accumulated sanctions would be the first action by the turned administration in the week of last weekend's attack on the oil fields in Saudi Arabia. And this is one of many big foreign policy challenges the trump administration is facing right now so Robert O'Brien is the residents choice to be the next national security advisor he will be the one who will be. Eight front and center on Iran and North Korea and other big issues. He's a fourth national security advisor the president has had in his term. He's replacing jumble who of course was. Pushed out last week. President that they got along well personally but they disagreed on many issues. And big things with. Second John Bolton and secretary of state Mike Pompeo were not always seeing eye to eye on the big issues on the table. Robert O'Brien as somebody said to be very close to secretary Pompeo so that's a good thing in his favor the top hostage negotiator right now at the State Department. Here's person did splash to Sweden recently remember that to secure the release of rap artist eighth that rocky. President has had very positive thing to say about him but how big of a role he has how he fits in with secretary of state Mike Pompeo. And the president in this structure here we'll see but can really does have been real estate office will be right here in the west wing he's not out at one of the agencies and departments. And Karen back here in the US some trump is tweeting that the trump administration. Is revoking California's federal waiver on emissions. In order to produce far less expensive cars for the consumer. What do we know about this. California has their authority that a waiver from the Obama administration to set their own standard for auto emissions standards that work. More strict tougher than the national standard. The drug administration is set to announce a single national standard for auto emissions and revoke that waiver from California. The EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler said yesterday that one state should not dictate the standard for the country he did you had California do this. And then more than a dozen states and the District of Columbia follow along with that we. This is going to go to court this will likely end up at the Supreme Court. The attorney general in California has already said he will file a lawsuit and this is the latest thing that California has sued the trump administration for. The governor there Gavin Newsom said that this would really be eight devastating impact on children's health. As well as air quality is California and across the country. All right Karen Travers at the White House thank you for the update.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.