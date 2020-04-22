Transcript for Trump announces plans to reopen National Parks

As a great to be here. And we're doing something I love doing planting trees I've always loved it. And we get great trees First Lady and I care very grateful to be here in the South Lawn of the white has as we celebrate the fiftieth annual Earth Day. National park week. And the upcoming arbor day. And that's going to be tell me David. That's right thank you as more than 180 nations. Around the world battled a vicious corona virus we continue to mourn the precious souls. Who have been lost so sadly lost. And so unnecessarily lost. Digit opens up and it should have been stopped right where it started and everywhere and those words. But in this time of trial the beauty of spring time fills us with the peace and the hope of renewal. That is special occasion we are renewing our strong national commitment aren't conserving. The wonders of God's creation one of the most important ways Leopold this tradition is by protecting our. Priceless national parks and our public lands. To support our all out war against a virus many of the places. That we have here it would temporary closing it but we will we will have them open quickly as we said we're starting to open our country again. Thanks to our significant progress against the invisible enemy am pleased to announce that. In line with my administration's guidelines for opening up America again. We will begin to reopen our national parks and public lands. For the American people to enjoys we're also honoring our country's heritage. Of conservation including through the support of one trillion trees. And that's the one trillion tree initiative which is. A very big deal will be planting over a period of time one trillion entries that's a lot of trees Kevin at a we do that. You have any ideas. Ed. As it's good reasoning. As a sign of our dedication a few moments the First Lady and I will plant a maple tree right here on the South Lawn of the white has said. Wherever the tree is whereas right now. It's a beautiful straight trunk. To AAA tree. That's great. Big group. Day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.