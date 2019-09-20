-
Now Playing: Trump announces sanctions on Iran's national bank
-
Now Playing: Foreign leader Trump called is revealed
-
Now Playing: Bill de Blasio drops out of 2020 race
-
Now Playing: Australia's PM arrives at White House
-
Now Playing: Bill de Blasio ends 2020 presidential campaign
-
Now Playing: Bill de Blasio ends 2020 presidential bid
-
Now Playing: State dinner preview
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Sept. 20, 2019
-
Now Playing: The showdown between US intelligence community and Congress
-
Now Playing: Whistleblower complaint rocks Congress; Hezbollah terrorist arrested in NJ
-
Now Playing: Bipartisan group supports banning most flavored e-cigarettes
-
Now Playing: Israel elections deadlocked between 2 major political parties
-
Now Playing: Acting ICE director defends agents
-
Now Playing: Trudeau: I did not see racism through ‘layers of privilege’
-
Now Playing: Firing someone for sexual orientation would be 'wrong': Labor nominee
-
Now Playing: ‘WaPo’ reporter Shane Harris discusses handling of whistleblower complaint
-
Now Playing: Did Trump make promise to foreign leader?
-
Now Playing: Acting ICE chief defends agents: 'We're not Nazis'
-
Now Playing: Whistleblower reportedly claims Trump made promise to foreign leader; files complaint
-
Now Playing: Subpoena issued for director of national intelligence after whistleblower complaint