Transcript for Trump announces VP Pence will lead US government response to coronavirus

Then I'm going to be putting our vice president Mike Pence in charge. And Mike will be working with the professionals and doctors and everybody else that's working the team is. Is brilliant I spent a lot of time with the team over the last couple of weeks but they're totally brilliant and we're doing really well and Mike is going to be in charge and Michael report back to me. But he's got a certain talent for this and and as Mike Pence to say a few words please thank you. Thank you miss frozen. President trumps made clear from the first days of this administration we have no higher priority than safety. Security health and well being of the Khmer people. And from the first word of outbreak of the corona virus president took unprecedented steps. To protect. Either people from the spread of this disease we've counted those briefly but the establishment of travel restrictions. Aggressive quarantine efforts Americans that are returning. Declaration of a public health emergency in establishing. The White House corona task force or reflective the urgency. That the president has brought to a whole of government. Approach. As a former governor from the state were the first murders case. Emerged in 2014. I know full well. The importance of presidential leadership. The importance of administration leadership. And the vital role of partnerships of state and local governments and health authorities in responding to the potential threat. The dangers infectious diseases. And I I look forward. Mr. President to serving. In this role in bringing together all the members of the corona task force that you've established HHS CDC. DHS the Department of Transportation and state. This team has been at your direction as president meeting every day since it was established. My role will be to continue to. A bring that team together to bring to the president. The best options for action to see two. The safety and well being and help the American people. I will also be continuing to you reach out to governors. State and local officials. In fact in the recent days why else met with over forty state county and city health officials from over thirty states. And territories to discuss how to respond. To this. To the potential threat of the corona virus. Will be working with them in renewed ways to make sure they have the resources that to be able to respond and as the president said. I will be adding additional personnel here at the White House to us support. Our efforts on the president's behalf we'll also be working with members of congress and to ensure that the resources are available. Four this whole of government response and will be working very closely. With secretary a czar and his team. That have done an outstanding job communicating to the public to ensure the American people. I have the best information. On ways to protect themselves and their families and also that the public has most timely information. Now on the potential threat to the American people. Mr. President. As as we've been briefed while the threat to. The American public remains low for the spread of the corona virus that you have it directed this team. To take all steps necessary to continue to ensure the health and well being of the American people. The people of this country can be confident that under your leadership. We will continue to bring the full resources of the federal government. In coordination with our. State and local partners to see for good health and well being and the effective response to crow virus here in the United States of America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.