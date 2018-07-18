Transcript for Trump answers 'no' when asked if Russia still targeting the US

I think I have is right. Yeah US is Russia still targeting. Yeah. Thank you very much. It could very well. Very very well and we're doing very well. Probably as well as anybody has ever done with the Russian. And there's been no president ever as tough as I have been on Russia. Well you have to do is look at the numbers look at what we've done look at sanctions look at. Ambassadors. Not there look unfortunately of what happened in Syria recently. I think President Bush knows that better than anybody certainly a lot better than the media. He understands it and he's not happy about it and he should be happy about it because has never been a president as tough. On Russia as I have been.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.