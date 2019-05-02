Transcript for Trump asks Congress to 'choose greatness' and 'keep America first'

When American soldiers so that beneath the dark skies over the English Channel. In the early hours of 1944. They were generous young men. Of eighteen and nineteen curtly armed fragile landing grant. Toward the most. Momentous battle. In the history of war. They did not know. If they would survive the hour. They did not know. If they would grow old. But they knew that America. Had to prevail. Their cause. Was this nation. And generations yet unborn. War way did they do and they did it for America. They did it for us. Everything. That has come since. Our triumph. Over Communist. Our giant leaps of science and discovery. Our unrivaled. Progress towards equality and justice. All of it is possible thanks to the blood and tears and courage and vision. Of the Americans. Who came before. Think of this capital. Think of this very chamber. Where lawmakers before you voted to end slavery. To build the railroads. And the highways. And defeat fascism. To secure civil rights. And do face down evil empires. Here tonight we have legislators. From across this. Magnificent republic. You have come from the rocky shores of made. And the volcanic peaks of Hawaii. From the snowy woods of Wisconsin. And the red deserts of Arizona. From the green farms of Kentucky and their golden beaches of California. Together we represent. The most extraordinary nation. In all of history. What will we do. Would this moment. How will we be remembered. I ask. The men and women of this congress. We looked at the opportunities. Before us. Our most thrilling achievements. Are still ahead. Our most exciting journeys. Still away. Our big is victories. Are still to come. We have not yet. Begun to dream. We will issues whether we are defined by our differences. Or whether we dare. To transcend them. We must choose whether we squander. Our great inheritance. Or whether we proudly declare. That we are Americans. We do the incredible. We defy the impossible. We conquered the unknown. This is the time. To reignite. The American imagination. This is the time to search. For the tallest summit. And set our sights. On the brightest star. This is the time to rekindled the bonds of love and loyalty and memory. That link us together as citizens. As neighbors as patriots. This is our future our fate. And our choice to make. I am asking you to choose greatness. No matter that trials we've Fe us. No matter the challenges to come. We must go forward to get. We must keep America first in our hearts. We must keep freedom alive. In ourselves. And we must always keep faith. In America's tested. At one nation. Under god. Must be the hope. And the promise. And the light and the glory. Among all. The nations of the world. Thank you god bless you. And god bless America thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.