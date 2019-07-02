Transcript for Trump asks Congress to pass legislation that will prohibit late-term abortion

To defend the dignity. Of every person. I am asking congress to pass legislation. To prohibit. The late term abortion. Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life. And let us reaffirmed a fundamental truth. All children born and unborn. Are made. In the holy image of god.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.