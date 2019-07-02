Trump asks Congress to pass legislation that will prohibit late-term abortion

President Donald Trump spoke about prohibiting late-term abortions during the 2019 State of the Union, saying it would be to "defend the dignity of every person."
02/07/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump asks Congress to pass legislation that will prohibit late-term abortion
To defend the dignity. Of every person. I am asking congress to pass legislation. To prohibit. The late term abortion. Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life. And let us reaffirmed a fundamental truth. All children born and unborn. Are made. In the holy image of god.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

