Yeah. Everybody welcome to the briefing her mind Devin Dwyer Washington half. Happy Friday to you boy another it. Week of explosive fast moving developments in Washington if you're having trouble keeping up at home. Felt sometimes are we here at ABC news we are going to break down some of those developments. I from the White House to congress to even the Supreme Court today the justices. Taking up an abortion case it will be the first one for the new conservative majority and the court will get to that. But first where are we now after the first full week of house Democrats impeachment inquiry. Into president trump and were we headed now that the president himself just moments ago seemed to acknowledge. He thinks Democrats now have the votes to impeach him. So that Democrats unfortunately they have about they get sorry even though but that many of them don't believe that it. And I don't live idea but they've. That because that what they're doing with a lot of CN. They're real leaders AIG life great but their real later. I really believe that is negative it's about the rights of the vault. And we have full team coverage on this story this afternoon then get Wilson joins us from the White House cure Phillips up on Capitol Hill. In our Patrick rebel as reporting over Ukraine of course here at the room with me are senior in that I guess investigative producer Johnson Tucci Rachel Scott her campaign reporter John. I'm gonna start with you so much happening so fast they can get the words you're not on this Friday for you know what let's focus on the president frost and take just a big step back here the conduct. Of this past week. Not in dispute in fact the president. Doubling down in this is just extraordinary he has been brazenly insisting. That it is okay for the president of the United States to use his office. To ask foreign governments now plural right to investigate his right end and in a weird. Weighs as much as we should see the behavior president trump is no longer surprising you do have to go backs the campaign trail of what he said. In June 2016. It was a random press conference he called you know 'cause I was there and Ian Healy comes out this is Russia if you're listening I hope you can find Hillary's Clinton's emails. Fast forward to where we are now think about that interviewee George Stephanopoulos this past year where he says. That he would be fine with a foreign government giving information while not only was he fine he's now asking for it so we obviously have the Ukraine example that is where we get the telephone conversations that he had. Add with the present and clear in barring it you're going to do something with the Biden's would be great. The thing that happened this week debt and I mean there's no disputing you can obviously you know people who argue what's a transcript not there but he's on camera on the South Lawn saying you know what China. Go after the Biden she would really be great for me is extraordinary in its race. A lot of questions about what's legal. What's illegal what's wrong what's right maybe even if it is legal we're gonna get into that with NYU professor Melissa Marie who joins us from New York. I but of course hanging above all of this is the twenty Tony our presidential campaign the president. Is insisting that all of this has nothing to do with politics if it's if you can believe that curious earlier today. I don't care about Biden's campaign what I do care about erupted this campaign that that thing. Politics that's up that I don't care about politics. I don't know if somebody said that along time ago that it 187. I don't I get up at the army was or like Italian. What I speak a foreign leaders I speak at an appropriate way. If you notice they don't let it be all that I had with the president. You're right I don't imagine that. That is preacher Phillips upon Capitol Hill cure out what struck me about that comment on the South Lawn today is the president now. Seems to be going after Joseph Biden not based on some evidence. Quote unquote that he has that he wants investigated further but he's asking these countries China. To dig up new evidence he wants then to find dirt on his political rival. Marco Rubio of Florida senator ally the White House says this is all a joke but you're hearing from some lawmakers at their that they don't see it that way. What no they don't and listen to the president I mean he's doubling down he's trying to change the narrative here. He's he does this actually very well and now Republicans are coming forward. And lashing out at him I mean take a look at what Nebraska Republican. Then fast said on trump and China he said hold up Americans don't look to Chinese comedies for the truth. He actually said this in a written statement to the world hero Lee said if the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing. At the matter for American courts not Communist tyrants running torture camps and then republic in senator Mitt Romney he put out this statement. Whitney only American citizen president trump singles out for China's investigation. Is his political opponents in the midst of the democratic nomination process. It strains. Credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated. By all appearances the president brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine is to investigate Joseph Biden is wrong. An appalling in you know it's interesting when we just heard from the president there and he said you know what he cares about is corruption. And I know Johnston to Jill want to weigh in on this as well and that is. We're talking about the president the United States where allegations. Have already been made that he is using. The presidency didn't have to profit at and so are his family members and businesses overseas. So it's very interesting to watch this duality. He's calling the Biden's corrupt yet he has been accused of the same exact thing. He had an innocent get my friend here mentions the case they were able to access that and that is a mall Lehman's that is quite what has the president are down from Broward and our foreign countries what's happening at the trump hotel in DC knows his cure and others have been reporting out the amount of money. The trump hotel as Maine since it's open it is become frankly what is the swamp and Alan Washington DC they are so many. Current reformers and foreigners hanging on the trump hotel lobby. Any day of the week then that's mentioned his children running his own business in foreign countries around the world as well also. A lot of parallels there Rachel Scott though you cover the campaign the president says this isn't about politics. But every indication from the trump campaign is that in this is a coordinated orchestrated effort to take down someone that they have seen as their toughest opponent. And does battle for impeachment that is coming at a time when there aren't seeing this from campaign how a war chest full of money 308. Million dollars as what those two entities have raised. Just this year alone 125. Million in its quarter to -- that's the most for president. So we're talking about his battle the president isn't going on on the attack attacking Biden pull his campaign is taking accused. They are going to be launching adds this weekend. In key early primary states Iowa New Hampshire spending more than a million dollars all of that targeting the items to try to kick. A lot of smoke just did this idea of raising questions about Biden they hope will hurt him. And somewhere in the Melissa Murray want to bring you into the conversation because a lot of people asking us. On social media were getting the tweets were getting the FaceBook comments people want to know where the line is here. What are we talking about with the president's conduct both with Ukraine and with China asking these foreign countries. Had to do some digging is it illegal is it just inappropriate. I'm help us break that part down. While it's illegal for anyone he is participating in a public collects and of this magnitude to ask a foreign entity for help without elections if these allegations are true that would surely be that they says. For some kind of criminal charge based on the violation of campaign finance laws. As a general matter though I'm for purposes of impeachment. There is a much broader understanding of what high crimes and misdemeanors that the president mean nine gage and actually consider it actually involved. And so the whole idea of impeachment is to you. Crackdown on abuses of presidential power and the idea to the president might use the power of his office. To pressure a foreign entity into doing his bidding surely seems to fall in dot Dan black. It and John you've looked at this as Melissa talks about perhaps. On April perhaps it was something more legitimate. To look into with respect to the Biden's may be. Maybe that there is an answer here as to why the president is doing this that could pass Muster. And yet a lot of people taking note of the fact that none of this went to the normal channels in fact you planet unable to confirm that whether the Justice Department has actually. Opened a formal inquiry riots and the FBI I'm making right physicists here is right and I. And I think the most telling thing that we found in the moments frankly after the transcript of that call was released. How few people in the White House in any administration the trump or bit. Knew that president trump brought up bill bar on that call the president's attorney general of the United States attorney general. That is not something anybody wouldn't expecting nobody knew what Rudy Giuliani had been peddling for quite some time he's been working on this for most of this year going or to Ukraine with some of his associates to meet with folks. But the fact the president invoked. The attorney general United States and said you know give Bill Maher call he'll help you with this that was surprising to many many people and speaks also Devens the fact. That they checked all of what the president is doing in the White House we often talk about the guard rails that have been around him for quite some time we are now and act three of this administration different White House counsel that was the air during a rusher broke down again often. Many people considered a hero that saved the president from himself he is gone. You have a new teen there did he try to stop him did they know about this a lot of questions that we have left to get answers to and. His comment today doubling down on the request of China so boldly and hopefully this was an honest secretive called this was in front of the camera doubtful on you know Ben and I give Austin over at the White House the president says he has. Leveled no pressure. Against any of these foreign governments in these act in these conversations but. We've obtained some pretty explosive text messages. With respect to what the president was doing with Ukraine that do reveal. A pretty coordinated deliberate effort to try to leverage then back to do this political work. Yeah last night we got in our hands on a trove of encrypted text messages between three top US diplomats for Europe. And they're from the past several months and and then they discuss why hundreds of millions of dollars of US aid to Ukraine was being held up. Of course we know that at the same time president trump was pressuring Ukraine to investigate corruption including. His thing here is Joseph Biden and his son and hunter. And there's several explosive exchanges and one of those tax the top US diplomat in Ukraine a man named Bill Taylor. It was said that I think quote the court I think it's crazy to a college security assistance for help with the political campaign. Now US represented to the U go broke back immediately I think you are incorrect about president Trump's intentions the president has been crystal. Clear no quid pro because of any kind if president trump himself sight of that message or data showed that he said he's done nothing wrong. It's worth noting that the top the US are presented to the U a man and Gordon someone who wrote that. Is unlike the diplomat in Ukraine is not a career for foreign service officer had donated a million dollars to trumps an -- committed before he was appointed. That's just one exchange and then another one to the diplomats discussed. To be promising Ukraine's president followed a lot of there's a Lansky a meeting with president trump it's a Lansky would put out a statement. Promising to investigate corruption between sixteen election and a company tied to Joseph Biden's son. It's a complicated web you're you're talking their van and it's ended vivid details you almost have to read and we do have the full text exchange in abcnews.com. I want to bring in. Our reporter over in the Ukraine trying to unpack this and that and spoke to president Zealand's key today. Patrick rebel joins us she's been doing great work hey Patrick so. Let's talk about what the ukrainians are actually doing the president wanted them to look into the Biden's. I'm you heard that report about this text messages you've learned today though that this new Ukrainian. Our prosecutor is actually taking another look. At some of the cases connected. To the bites. Yesterday I was you know we've been talking about how the president has been pushing Ukraine to open an investigation into the Biden's and today. The prosecuted didn't do that we did do is the opens erotic heat couldn't review. In some old cases involving a businessman who's connected to hunts of Biden Joseph Biden's son. Basically his name is because that's as ski and he's only got case but he notorious only got. And eat what he says he owns eight energy company called charisma. And quantified and socks on the full of this energy company and say. They said today is that they are reviewing around fifteen cases involving. Involving is only god has thus escape. However they also say that it doesn't involve funds of lies and and it doesn't it seem both the company and such on the photo. But obviously unit isn't easy raises this question all of has perhaps all of this crisis we've been seeing put on Ukraine's is somehow a response to that. Not have you is this somehow a signal to president trumpet actually yes beyond doing something. He has as he said ice I sold president since he today rent event. Is that it was a big meet your Venice scram but I managed Oscar Wednesday night. Did you loss for distributes take place. I'm and he turned around as he was passing and said. No not involved and old. And then moved off very quickly which is what would be fining him that he's over 600 employees giving much coincides. It's complicated picture in Ukraine out obviously with a history of dissembling and among the politicians there are corruption and that government and now as you say that they're reopening this the timing is just bizarre Patrick or Ralph thank you so much John because. You know there and they seem to be the ukrainians seem to be trying to have it maybe to raise here just sort of did not the president trample what he wants but also not alienate Democrats their statements have been very ambiguous Patrick was leading an end and very careful. Or for that reason right because we do have to see where this goes because many ukrainians perspective. You do me one investing trumpeting that's going reasoning for for the pale where this impeachment increase gonna go or did they have to sort of become all of us Switzerland here be careful because we let an election coming up next year and obviously that could change is gonna mean commanders. A insists there was no quid pro quo the president insists there was no quid pro quo let's bring Melissa Murray back into this because a lot of people. One during the less what the loss says what ethics might suggest does their have to be a quid pro quo. For this to be wrong. Doesn't necessarily have to be a quid pro quo for this to be while he can be the case that the president has improperly used his position and to do some paying with a foreign entities are does not necessarily necessarily be an explicit quid pro quo. But even just the suggestion that the office of the president it's going to be used. To withhold some saying whether something else is up favor or value is given can Vienna. Our let's bring cure Phillip Spector in the conversation cure. Meanwhile as we unpack what's happening with respect to China and Ukraine that. Investigation of house Democrats continues at pace into the weekend today they're holding and major interview was 1 of the central figures in all this the inspector. I general for the intelligence community tell us why this is so important. Port MMI shellac it's in the intelligence community inspector general. Who received the whistle blower I complain at the center of this house impeachment inquiry. And that's video right there that you saw them entering into this gift this morning before members of the House Intelligence Committee where he's been briefing. It's the first time back incidents testified before the committee since last week's public release of that whistle blower complaint and he's appearing before the Intel committee. Just a day after you may remember the former US special on what he Ukraine Kurt Volker testified before several congressional committees about the administration's dealings with Ukraine and that took about nine hours. And were about six hours in right now with Michael act and send. So of course we're gonna follow that and just before we got to this. I was looking through I was alerted to an email coming out from congress that the three committees seeking are investigating. Whistle blower complaint right now are seeking Ukraine documents from vice president. Mike pens so as you can see every day pretty much every hour. Every day we're getting new information in new developments in this inquiry. They seek here is hour an opera Bryant minute yeah. That's nonstop headed in the week that is is this going for one congress is an even actually and sell out crowd and waitress. Another week and have their back at banks that secure Phillips up on Capitol Hill and of course being gables and at the White House thanks to Patrick prevail in the Ukraine now -- gonna stick with the skies but. Let's talk a little bit now about what impact this is having on the campaign as we head further into the fall. On public opinion going to be so important in this you've shown some of the polls here but today we sent our team out. A to talk to voters in different parts of the country about how they feel about just the developments of the past week and especially the president's conduct here. Here's some of what we heard. I mean yeah blatant disrespect you don't love it. I think it's. A ploy as he's been you know along I think it's. Awaiting the new. I think he's just trying to address Harry drag everything out as far as long as you can choose change the conversation. That's something there was an area that was happening but the other area you just have to create a conflict they Kuwait. Attention from you from what you do. We probably shouldn't have other countries. Using utilizing that kind of power for a political games. And miss you people that are audiences. Ritual how concerned are they about some of the skepticism voiced by these people we caught up with in the trunk campaign. Independent voters sort of are they concerned about that there are ways and have their base in their corner. What sort of the mentality towards that middle ground. Now when spokesman Tron campaign official just this morning and they think this is going to push this mourn their favor rape even the gonna add to their unreasonable and given the ability to control the message that we're talking about. How much money they have. The blast these ads to really put the president's message out beard basing that won't drive it home for even the moderate independent voters are stolen a lot of. In the president's message in a lot of cases Johnson's advertisements for him and in the east is Albert fall so big they are not here. Ties he's under Iowa law ya know and South Carolina with ads about Joseph Biden that have been debunked by every fact checker everywhere yeah. It is it in its gonna top that to counter that it is and a two Rachel's point speaking to several people close the president involved in the campaign. There are two words sometimes it's rumored for how you're right it. Witch hunt. Drill that home drill that home drove that home Robert Mueller which company democrats' last two years they could. And again it's another doing this thing. They have to do you keep that message going in their eyes in order to get through this and they believe that the faster they get this over wit they can move on by and. One thing the trump officials believe is that most Americans in a couple months might just forget about it I personally think that's true but. They believe that they can get away from this and say here was again folks another witch hunt that we just had to survive you've got to send me back. Drive that home the other thing they do need to be cautious southern you know the economic numbers from today. If the economy ever sways that is the wall that is the one thing at trump world knows they need to keep intact. And occasionally I slipping only 136000. Jobs Adam last month much lower than economists expected. It's a lot to discuss very conversation guy doesn't teach you thank you so much have a good weekend John Rachel Scott we'll see out there aren't on yet frail children during had a lot of important to be done thank you both very much. Back to the Supreme Court now where the justices began their new term this week with several major cases on the docket. About gay rights. Immigration guns the president very much front and center in all of this the decisions set to impact millions of lives stir up a lot of politics. In this election year as well today. They added to their list of issues they are going to take on a case involving abortion this involves a Louisiana law that would restrict. Access to abortion according to critics requiring doctors in that state. To have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals are want to bring back in Melissa Marie who of course does the court very well. And also LE Schilling she's a lawyer with lift Louisiana it's an advocacy group. In that Steve thank you both for being here I wanna start with you for people not familiar. With this Louisiana case what's on the line what is the court going to be looking here. Well let me. That this form is slower can going to let that it would really have this devastating impact on abortion access in Louisiana. He would close most if not all of the clinic. Which just so viewers understand they are only three clinics in movies the end act out this time. Laws like this and other actually that the Steve Kagan has already caused most of the clinics to close. When this exact same law went into effect in Texas. Then he caused about half or half of the clinics they are to close. So beat the impact on access would be drastic and dramatic. And particularly then the impact on who you're poor and vulnerable women in terms of wait times and drive times access. A clinic. And Melissa as Ellie was talking about there this is notable because the law in question is very similar to a Texas law that the court struck down. Back in 2016 what does it tell you that. The court didn't just issue a summary reversal here and say this case should go away what is a tape that they took it up. What's not just that it's similar it is virtually identical and even the fifth circuit the court below who decided that he abort one on appeal to the Supreme Court said south. The fact that the court has decided to take this act even though it clearly violates established Supreme Court precedent from just three and a half years ago. Suggest that there are at least four justices on the court who are ready to call the question. Abortion and we think we have a pretty good idea of who those justices are. This of course will be the first outing for justices Neil course sex and justice Brett Cavanaugh both of whom replaced Scalia and Anthony Kennedy. I'm Scalia was notable in his opposition to abortion but Justice Kennedy what's frequently someone that the liberals on the court could rely on. To cast a vote in favor of upholding abortion laws that were overly restrictive. The fact that he's no longer on the court we have these teen U justices suggest that this is a very different day and if this law is upheld. It will be an invitation to other states to continue legislating more and more restrictive laws and the proliferation of these laws we'll surely happen. In LE supporters of this say this is really just about protecting women's health they say requiring doctors in Louisiana to have admitting privileges. It sort of makes common sense. What's your response that what is so onerous about having doctors get these requirements and why would it wouldn't be a foregone conclusion that. These clinics would shut down. I think it's important to understand that followed the district court in this case. And the Supreme Court ample women's health as the keys that we've been discussing from tax is just 33. Years ago. Found that happening evening privileges. Does not at any medical benefit that there is no medical necessity. Or medical benefit she obtaining admitting privileges. Because it does not actually improve any safety of the procedure is women are able to get into an emergency room if they need you beat me to a hospital. Regardless of whether the physician who provide the abortion had a relationship with ha. And then the second point your question why is it difficult it is because there's a lot of uncertainty surrounding abortion hadn't been discussed. And don't loss of hospitals are Archie nervous to grant privileges to abortion providers they're worried about protesters showing up outside. It's also there's no real benefit Jimmy Hoffa. Because this procedure is so safe. That these decisions are not going to be admitting patients into the hot. So it just doesn't really make any cents for that some hospitals are very unlikely and very unwilling to give privileges she physician. And now has the acquainted but the point the point is do you make it difficult or abortion providers. You comply with this law yeah in order to reduce the number of providers and end clinic. And Melissa's more from earlier and yes this is a different order that the maker of or is different which is concerning. And that's why integrity of the court is really on the line here as well. It the only change in three years is that the personnel on the court. For all law that they struck out three years ago that you live now out. You know that really calls into question whether this what will you books you. After the nonpartisan. Why do and that court three years ago said it was an undue burden to have that admitting privileges requirement that you were talking about there Melissa very quickly could grow a set a time. On big deal that this abortion decision will come down right in the heart of the tweets when he campaign. It's he agents actually really surprising I'm Simon speculated including myself that chief Justice Roberts was loath to take on a hot question issue like this one during an election year but again. All you need is for about Hugh Grant third and even if the chief was unwilling to do so he might have had four colleagues who were certainly willing to take on this barn burner of an issue. I'm bar burner issue for sure it's great to have Melissa Murray with us as always from MI you also. One of the co host of the strictest scrutiny podcaster great listen thanks to Ellie shelling with lift Louisiana as well thank you both and we're have a big. A special edition from the Supreme Court on Tuesday here in a briefing room 3:30 eastern time that's when the justices will hear any major case involving. LG BT employment discrimination hope you tune in then. I'm great to have you with this later in the brief your mind Devin Dwyer and Washington hope we have a great weekend stay with us journey BC news live a I for continuing coverage and all these stories we'll be right back here on Monday.

