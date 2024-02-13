Trump asks Supreme Court to stay appeals court rejection of immunity

Chief Justice John Roberts is asking the special counsel to respond after former President Trump asked the Supreme Court to temporarily block a lower court's decision rejecting his immunity claims.

February 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live