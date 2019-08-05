Transcript for Trump asserts executive privilege on full Mueller report

Breaking news in Washington president trump has asserted executive from privilege now over the full un redacted report. From special counsel Robert Mueller to block it's release the move happened just a Democrats and House Judiciary Committee. We're voting to hold its Henry attorney general William Barr in contempt. Of congress the Justice Department had warned it would ask the president to invoke executive privilege Democrats say. They are frustrated with bars handling of that report. And they want to see the full document but Republicans accused Democrats of rushing to condemn bar.

