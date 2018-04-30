Transcript for Trump attacks senator over Ronny Jackson claims

We had a very interesting thing happened over the last few days. Senator Jon Tester of a really great place Montana. By the way it favour of Sanctuary Cities whose weak on the border didn't vote for tax cuts. He took a gentleman. Who is a truly high. Quality. Human been. And what they sent about them. What they said about this great American doctor. Ronnie Jackson and Atmel in the name. He served three presidents president Obama's said he was fantastic President Bush said he was fantastic. I say he's this is a high. Quality individual. Like they would love in Montana. And testers started throwing out things that these. Well I know things about pastor that I could say. And if I set. He'd never be elected again. What John tested did. To this man. Is a disgrace. Act out Jackson. Started. Saturday and he was working so hard I suggest it you know he. War hero. A leader a great place Atmel. A great great guy fifty years old and he started. Stunned. In and he started getting hit with vicious rumors nations. And the Secret Service. Told me just coming in answer. We checked out all of those things scare them not true. We need to drain the swamp. Need to vote against guys like John tester that to destroy a man. With innuendo. And we have to be very careful with the press because they do the same damn thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.