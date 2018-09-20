Transcript for Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen questioned by Mueller team

Welcome to ABC news live on Devin Dwyer Washington with some breaking news this afternoon from chief anchor George Stephanopoulos thanks for joining us. George is reporting right now that president Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen. One of his longtime fixtures and allies before he was president it into the presidency has now been actively cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller. George joins us by phone George forty hearing. Get in multiple sessions with Muller's team multiple hours and multiple sessions. Covering all aspects. President trumps relationship with Russia what does that mean. That means the whole probe into possible collusion between the trump campaign and the Russians and their prayers and election 2000. Sixteen it means looking into who. President truck financial and business affairs. With Russia and remember. Michael Conte was it was part of that effort to look into the possibility a building at trump tower. In Moscow we've also learned that he's been questioned about. Whether. President trump or any of his allies ever discuss departed with Michael Cohen of course Beckett in the obstruction of justice. Aspect of the investigation. As welcome to speak news. Present terms former trees already. Turkey can be convicted put guilty can campaign finance violations which also could implicate president truck. In in federal colony is now been actively cooperating with Muller's piece multiple hours of discussions. Definitely now at at the constellation. Of coal operators that the Robert Wallerstein has assembled out he's got present trucks former attorney Michael Cohen the attorney counsel for more than a decade. He got his campaign chair Paul metaphor is campaign deputy chair. Rick gates also corporate he's former national security advisor. Michael Flynn also cooperating. Robert Mueller is seen these article investigations step by step by step looking into all aspects. The president trump and Russia and he's getting locked cooperation. Indeed George two of his closest. Former allies as you say Paul man a fort. Just last week of course pleading guilty in that certain case. Quite significant in tandem with what you are now learning in terms of Michael Collins role. What what has he told you have you learned anything about whether he's getting anything in exchange. For cooperating right now. Aren't they can like it in Tibet we know we've had nothing no promises. Leniency. Four this. And this is just GE C east simply simply talking offering everything. He knows. About. About the investigation of course he is under an obligation which corporate entity definite truthful manner I'm and that's one of the things going to be character. By Robert Mueller an achievement tests against other efforts they're gathering from other people and documentary evidence. As well but he if it is no promise here and any leniency. No promise you save voluntary at this stage of course his team Lanny Davis is lawyer has been very public's talking to you as well about. What he might know might be able to offer Robert Mueller. George are also reporting some new details about the scope of the federal probe. Into Donald Trump and his business dealings what are you learning on that front. What if at all aspects of president trumpet and Russia they're looking at collusion. They are looking it has its financial and business relationships. They are looking at obstruction of justice and how that may fit into all of this. As well and I shouldn't worry you know the more point. Another person who's been cooperating in the campaign finance investigation or it is what corporate the president having their president. He would file for many years Trump Organization. It has it has also. Didn't mean. Working with the prosecutors sequence of immunity gave the packer the president close friend for many years was bad. National course the president in many ways the ground here. It's hard to mansion. That. Muller is. Coastal wrapping up this investigation if he's if he's getting so much cooperation from somebody different Whitaker close to president truck. And George before that you go a lot of people wondering why Michael Cohen is turning on. On the president's someone who he had served for so many years as you said obviously the president's comments recently. Showing some angst that his is former ally has flipped on him. It does seem basing your conversation in July time what you're hearing now that. That his family pressures his financial pressure certainly are really Wayne I'm Michael Cohen here. Well and you know he told me an actual pioneer he's gonna put family and country first I think he seemed. Or have born true on that right there he's he's voluntarily testifying no promises of Greenpeace your right it has been great cup time. Bring them emotionally and financially from. Sort of the gulf on the page. To help defray some of these Cotchery has been a very difficult time but. In my encounters that I can't help but think that. For him one of the motivating factors and weren't things that make him feel better about all this. Without feeling keys on the right side doing the right thing for his scrambling and this country should at Warner thinks he is also cooperating. With separate investigations into you. He trumped Stanley charity term foundation of the trap for patient being run by the New York State a story from Clinton's attorney general. Of New York looked end up having significant implications for the president. And Stanley as well got multiple investigations. Basing president trump multiple fronts over multiple issues and they don't yet know that there are bought the people close to the present cooperating. With those investigations including its former personal attorney Michael Cohen. Art ABC news chief anchor George Stephanopoulos George thank you so much for your reporting and for breaking that news this afternoon here on ABC news live you can. Follow more of Georgia's reported abcnews.com. And on the ABC news app again just to recap breaking news. I hear an ABC news this afternoon from George Stephanopoulos president trumps former longtime attorney. Michael Cohen is now cooperating with special counsel robber Mahler. ABC news has learned he spent multiple interview sessions over the last month with investigators. Very big news this afternoon more again on the ABC news app and on abcnews.com. I'm Devin Dwyer Washington thanks so much for toward us.

