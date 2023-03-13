Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen testifies in hush-money grand jury

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky reports from outside of the New York City courthouse as former President Donald Trump’s ex-fixer Michael Cohen testifies before a grand jury.

March 13, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live