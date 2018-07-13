Transcript for Trump avoids London as British protest him

I am ABC's Karen Travers traveling with president trump and Monday and several 100000 demonstrators are taking the streets today to protest the president's visit. The president doesn't usually knowledge demonstrations back in the United States but in a very candid link the interview with the sun newspaper here. He said that those protests make you feel unwelcome and he acknowledged that. That's why he's not spending a lot of time in London today the president's events not to place outside the city. Last week White House officials say that while exactly the schedule with going to work out it's not that he's avoiding London but the president made it pretty clear that. That lack of welcome mat was a big reason why he wasn't gonna spend any time here Rhett and gaining knowledge that he is aware of that giant. BD from balloon or blame that's going to be flying over the city but the president insisted it's not people of the united emails that are that would. Very serious statement that how many people are going to be out on the streets demonstrating today. President at these here's involved all the time that they like what he's doing he says the people of Great Britain. Agree with him on a lot of policy issues. I'm Karen Travers traveling with president trump in London you're watching ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.