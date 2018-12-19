Transcript for Trump 'not backing down' on demand for border wall: Conway

The US is gonna give billions of Mexico. And the southern part of this it was fair and yet at the same time we can't get five billion dollars. For the won't understand why there might be some frustration for some voters to that end. Pakistan might there be frustration for anybody who believes in a sovereign nation with secure borders and it goes way beyond anybody if it. People. Have every in this country to expect their government to protect. The southern border I mean we've got trucks pouring in the poisons bring in everyday people are coming here illegally sea ice to spread again this morning that. For some reason he didn't he put trying to add to the kind sharing peacefully not going killer Anatoly six ports of entry they're showing up in places that are long way to. Between the ports of entry and that's a dangerous perilous journey and so. I think that the president says that they backed down from port security and that helped find the money quote little wary the other it's because he has a solemn obligation to all of us can think people who didn't vote to people who didn't vote for him. To make sure that we are protected in our communities. And I can place and it works and the drug crisis every day here that the statistics are harrowing. A what's positive is that you've got the customs and Border Patrol and ice increasingly seizing and interdicting. Fentanyl heroin cocaine. But there's no question it's increased linked poring over order. That plus we just have to having immigration policy that works congress has failed to its job. Republicans in charge Democrats very heart felt it out for decades just reform or immigration laws. So that people have a legal way to come here that we and immigration and east. Lottery system and and we have many for for. Border security I know you like to just talk about Walt law because suddenly stuck in your calling you think it's just a negative word. Folks this is everybody's business has to be non partisans is about border security to sovereign nation. That in that needs physical borders. Are currently in BC's crises in this country alone plus fifty times. Roughly fifty times what that with the port security costs that we need to. I. Take take a look at that certainly you know this is all breaking news and its but the congress is is going before him. Chargers he added that days three victory keeps me. Up and running a but that means at present is backing out front essential promise not a campaign. Promises as seats inner commuters need to keep its.

