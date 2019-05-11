Transcript for Trump backs Matt Bevin for governor of Kentucky

And guys we move on to a big Election Day in Kentucky my heated governor's race where president trump at a rally last night. Urged voters to re elect. Republican Matt bad in one of the nation's least popular governors are Lindsey Davis is on the ground their Louisville. With more details. Lindsay good to see you this is one of three governor races that presidents from is stumping for why is that. K can't really want got to tell you first of all the start of the day Election Day here in global it is cold and wet but still we've seen a steady stream. Of voters coming in here and we've heard from the volunteer here at this polling location and they said that they. Turnout is up from what's normal statewide at least at this location so far. Com and I have to and it's because voters are aware that there are a lot of eyeballs on Kentucky. And what that will mean the outcome here for the rest of the country there's a lot at stake and Kimberly I don't know if you remember good times in his character. Of the governor's race here it is tight is a close one in in one corner you have as you said Matt Bevan. Who's the Republican incumbent and he is going up against and this year who's a democratic attorney general. And many people are saying that they see the balancing casters going way beyond Kentucky politics Bevan. Was among the most unpopular governors has really tried to align himself with president trump. And is signaled that a vote for Bevan is a vote against the impeachment of trump. Republicans have sent in the troops to try to boost Bevan including president trump himself. Who made an election eve appearance in Lexington. Last night. This year is too liberal too extreme. And too dangerous. For the state of conducted. Tomorrow everybody needs about. Again we gotta go Republican although. A but they sheer he has a history here in Kentucky after all his father was a two term. Governor a democratic governor who proceeded. Seven and he's really tried to it take this locally while Bevan is tried to make this. Election a national one he's really trying to focus in particular. On two local issues. Education and health care. And those are two issues were Bevan is really alienated many voters in many may remember when his overhaul of state pension plans prompted teacher walk outs. And Bevan has also gotten a lot of push back. As a result of his efforts to curb Medicare expansion Kimberly. Tirades though obviously a lot at stake here on Lindsey Davis right there in Louisville, Kentucky thank you so much.

