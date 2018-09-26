Transcript for Trump backs two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Mr. yeah. We're working along. I think moving very well there's nothing I would rather do than Z. Peace between Israel and Palestinians. It's a good things are happening well. Take a little time you know it's bloody attack many many years decades and nothing's happened but a lot of good things are happening actually by taking off the table. The embassy moving to Jerusalem. That was always the primary ingredient is the white deal was done. Look at many of the negotiating teams and they say they could never get past three. Embassy moving into Jerusalem. All of what that meant what you know what that meant that everything. And that's off the table now that will also mean that Israel have to do something that will be good for the others looking well working on. We'll work it entails I think that. I really believe something we'll have to say it's the toughest of all of what they talk about cup field it was Israel. And the Palestinians at the toughest or else. It is a dream of mine to vehicles through. Get that done. Prior to the end of my first there I don't want to do it my second there who have things of my second. I need any fake company ironically state solution. What I think that's what I think works best. I don't even have to speak up but that's my feeling you know you have a different feeling I don't think self. But I think two state solution with us yes.

