Transcript for Trump says Baltimore homicide rate higher than Afghanistan and South American nations

We begin with president trump and his campaign rally last night in Cincinnati. Bashing Democrats an escalating his attacks on the city of Baltimore even inviting members of the crowd to join in to take a look. Homicide rate in Baltimore. Is significantly. Higher than El Salvador Honduras. Guatemala. I believe it's higher then. MBA yeah we have place that you think is pretty bad give me a line. The guy says. Afghanistan. I believe it's higher than Afghanistan. In our country. They get that. I believe we'll check the numbers and of were wrong they will tell us tomorrow. It'll be headlines. Trumpet exaggerated. I do believe the rate is higher than Afghanistan. Yet Democrats and a brother for many years wanted to spend hundreds of billions of dollars. Auto hello my friends instead of supporting. There around struggling communities no good. So that was the campaign and after learning that representative Elijah Cummings. House was broken into. The presidents we did this morning quote. Too bad so I want to bring in Karen Travers. At the white house on Karen good to see you obviously lots of talk about Baltimore on what were some other key moments last night. I think the president in the rallying last night in Cincinnati would. Rock yes it was a very big crowd of supporters for the president but there were a lot of expectations about what might happen at that rally in the president. Was back with questions at the White House before leaving for Ohio Kimberly. He may announce what might happen if there were more threatened her back chance which of course with. Something that is as supporters chanted at that rally in North Carolina a couple weeks ago. After the president was criticizing that democratic squad of congress women didn't hear that last night. And the main checking members of congress Kimberly the president. Focus on districts that they represented you heard him right there talking about the crime rate homicide rate in Baltimore he ducked about Nancy Pelosi. San Francisco he also talked about Los Angeles. Was this by design with a strategy that clear but certainly the president not going act. And specific members of congress with is very personal attacks like we've seen in the past. I think maybe to inoculate himself a bit from the criticism you can say. I'm talking about cities I was talking up places that have problems not the people that represent well.

