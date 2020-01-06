Transcript for Trump, Barr tell governors to ‘dominate’ streets in response to unrest

He would have an interesting situation. Shouldn't be hard to take care at stake here. Act. Number of people here that you appreciate a lot of general Eliot here. Senator George there's a fighter warrior and a lot of victories but don't losses. At age sixty the way it's being adult. The various. Attorney general air yeah they'll talk. Julie well. Activate alvare an accurate number is strongly. Strongly. And secretary. Europe where strong. Or arrests. Get out are gonna get. The way he handled at the last couple of days I asked him to do that it'll that we have all. Your. Try it well have to go to jail among operate it what without. What happened at Dallas where they kick a guy. Ryder Cup but it did this man is a miracle what they it and they were kick it. Like I've never seen anything like it in my life people talk about that. White guys. It's coming from the radical left. You know what everybody does it but it's also looters. Reached up. Stores are running out with television.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.