-
Now Playing: Trump believed to be first US leader to speak directly to Taliban
-
Now Playing: Jill Biden blocks protester from storming stage
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden surges forward with delegates after Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Super Tuesday voters
-
Now Playing: Super Tuesday results
-
Now Playing: Campaigns respond after Super Tuesday results
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden commands Super Tuesday showdown for Democrats
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How Biden won Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Ending analysis for Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Jeff Sessions aims to win Senate seat
-
Now Playing: The latest projections for the Democratic primary
-
Now Playing: What Joe Biden’s Massachusetts win means for Elizabeth Warren
-
Now Playing: Biden projected to win Massachusetts Democratic primary
-
Now Playing: Biden speaks to supporters at Super Tuesday rally
-
Now Playing: Sanders projected to win Utah; Biden projected to win Minnesota
-
Now Playing: Biden projected to win Arkansas primary
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders holds rally on Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Who will win Super Tuesday?
-
Now Playing: Breaking down the allocation of delegates
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders projected to win Colorado Democratic primary.