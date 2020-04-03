Trump believed to be first US leader to speak directly to Taliban

More
The president remarked that the Taliban wants to end the violence in Afghanistan, but a dispute over prisoners threatens to derail peace talks.
0:15 | 03/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump believed to be first US leader to speak directly to Taliban

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"The president remarked that the Taliban wants to end the violence in Afghanistan, but a dispute over prisoners threatens to derail peace talks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69386104","title":"Trump believed to be first US leader to speak directly to Taliban","url":"/Politics/video/trump-believed-us-leader-speak-directly-taliban-69386104"}