Transcript for Trump and Biden address race issues in America

The issue of race. Vice president Biden, you say that president trump's response to the violence in charlottesville three years ago when he talked about very fine people on both sides was what directly lead you to launch this run for president. Oh, yeah, sure. President trump, you have often said that you believe you have done more for black Americans than any president with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln. My question for the two of you is why should voters trust you rather than your opponent to deal with the race issues facing this country over the next four vice president Biden, you go first. It's about equity and equality. It's about decency. It's about the constitution. And we have never walked away from trying to require equity for everyone, equality for the whole of America. But we've never accomplished it. But we've never walked away from it like he has done. It is true, the reason I got in the race, close your eyes, remember those people coming out of the fields carrying torches, their veins bulging, just spewing anti-semitic bile and accompanied by the Ku klux Klan. A young woman got killed. The president said there were very fine people on both sides. No president's ever said anything like that. It is his two minutes, sir. Second point I'd make to you is that when Floyd was killed, Mr. Floyd was killed, there was a peaceful protest in front of the white house. What did he do? He came out of his bunker, had the military use tear gas on them so he would walk across to a church and hold up a bible. And then what happened after the bishop of that very church said that it was a disgrace. The general who was with him said he -- all he ever wants to do is divide people, not unite people at all. This is a president who has used everything as a dog whistle to try to generate racist hay hatred. You talk about helping African-Americans, 1 in 1,000 African-Americans has been killed because of the coronavirus. And if he doesn't do something quickly, by the end of the year, 1 in 500 will have been killed. 1 in 500 African-Americans. This man is the savior of African-Americans? This man cares at all? This man's done virtually nothing. Look, the fact is that you have to look at what he talks about. You have to look at what he did and what he did has been disastrous for the African-American community. President trump, you have two minutes. Why should Americans trust you over your opponent to deal with racism? He did a crime bill, 1994, where you call them super predators, African-Americans. Super predators. And they've never forgotten it. They've never forgotten it. It's his two minutes. And they did that and they call you super predator and I'm letting people out of jail now that you have treated the African-American population, community, you have treated the black community about as bad as anybody in this country. You did the -- and that's why when you look at the polls, I'm doing better than any Republican has done in a long time because they saw what you did. You called them super predators and you've called them wars than that. You look back at your testimony, you've called them a lot worse than that. As far as the church is concerned and the generals are concerned, we just got the support of 250 military leaders and generals, total support. Law enforcement, almost every law enforcement group in the United States. I have Florida, I have Texas, I have Ohio, I have every -- excuse me, Portland, the sheriff just came out today and he said, I support president trump. I don't think you have any law enforcement. You can't even say the word law enforcement. If you say those words, you're going to lose all of your radical left supporters. And why aren't you saying those words? Because, you know what, if they called us in Portland, we would put out that fire in a half an hour, but they won't do it, because they're run by radical left Democrats. If you look at Chicago, if you look at any place you want to look, Seattle, they heard we were coming in the following day and they put up their hands and we got backseatle. Minneapolis, we got it back, Joe, because we believe in law and order, but you don't. The top ten cities and just about the top 40 cities are run by Democrats, in many cases, radical left and they've got you wrapped around their fig, Joe, to a point you don't want to say anything about law and and I tell you what, the people of this country want and the demand law and order. And you are afraid to even say it. All right. I'm going to return to the question of race. Vice president Biden, after the grand jury in the breonna Taylor case decided not to charge any of the police with homicide, you said it raises the question, quote, whether justice could be equally applied in America. Do you believe that there is a separate but unequal system of justice for blacks in this country? Yes, there is. There's systemic injustice in this country. In education, in work and in law enforcement in the way which it is enforced. But look, the vast majority of police officers are good, decent, honorable men and women. They risk their lives every day to take care of us. But there are some bad apples. And when they occur, when they find them, they have to be sorted out. They have to be held accountable. They have to be held accountable. And what I'm going to do as president of the United States is call together an entire group of people at the white house, everything from the civil rights groups to the police officers to the police chiefs and we're going to work this out. We're going to work this out. So we change the way in which we have more transparency when these things happen. These cops aren't happy to see what happens to George Floyd. These cops aren't happy to see what happened to breonna Taylor. Most don't like it. But we have to have a system where people are held accountable. And by the way, violence and response is never appropriate. Never appropriate. Peaceful protest is. Violence is never appropriate. What is peaceful protest? When they run through the middle of the town and burn down your stores and kill people all over President trump -- That is not peaceful protest. But you say it is. I did not. President trump, I would like to continue with the issue of race. I promise we're going to get to law and order in a moment. This month, your administration directed federal agencies to end racial sensitivity training that addresses white privilege or critical race theory. Why did you decide to do that, to end racial sensitivity training and do you believe that there is systemic racism in this country, sir? I ended it because it's racist. I ended it because a lot of people were complaining that they were asked to do things that were absolutely insane. That it was a radical revolution that was taking place in our military, in our schools, all over the place and you know it and so does everybody else. What is radical about racial sensitivity training? If you were a certain person, you had no status in life, it was sort of a reversal. And if you look at the people, we were paying people hundreds of thousands of dollars to teach very bad ideas and frankly, very sick ideas. And really, they were teaching people to hate our country. And I'm not going to do that. I'm not going to allow that to happen. We have to go back to the core values of this country. They were teaching people that our country is a horrible place, it's a racist place and they were teaching people to hate our country. And I'm not going to allow that to happen. Vice president Biden? Nobody's doing that. He's just -- he's the racist. Here's the deal. I know a lot more about this -- Let me finish. The fact is that there is racial insensitivity. People have to be made aware of what other people feel like. What insults them. What is demeaning to them. It's important to important. They don't want to -- many people don't want to hurt other people's feelings. But it makes a big difference. It makes a guy Dwan tick difference in the way a child is able to grow up and have a sense of self-esteem. It's a little bit like how this guy and his friends look down on so many people. They look down their nose on people like Irish catholics like me that grow up in Scranton, they look down on people that don't have money. They look down on people who don't -- are of a different faith. They look down on people who are a different color. In fact, we're all Americans. The only way we're going to bring this country together is bring everybody together. There's nothing we cannot do if we do it together. We can take this on and we can defeat racism in this -- President trump, sir? During the obama/biden administration, there was tremendous division. There was hatred. You look at Ferguson, you look at -- you go to -- many places. Look at Oakland, look what happened in Oakland, in Baltimore. Look what happened -- frankly, it was more violent than what I'm seeing now. Oh, my lord. This is ridiculous. Absolutelyridiculous. The Democrats don't want to talk, like you, about -- Are you in favor of law and order. You asked a question, let him finish. Let him answer. Law and order with justice where people get treated fairly. And the fact of the matter is, violence crime went down 15%. It's up on our watch.

