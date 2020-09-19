Transcript for Trump, Biden answer questions from voters at town halls

On ABC's reclined the latest in politics this week. It's a rare occurrence in the EU code 98 both presidential candidates taking questions directly from voters. At an ABC news town hall in Philadelphia president trump told uncommitted voters there's nothing he would have done differently attic of the ninety. Why would you downplay a pandemic that is known to disproportionately. Harmed. For low income families and minority communities you well I didn't downplay it I actually in many ways I up plated in terms of action. Why is that I'm reserves gone out. Two days later at a CNN foreign in his hometown of Scranton Pennsylvania. Former vice president Joseph Biden Blaine Trump for inaction that he says cost lives. How will you get the proper messaging out to all Americans. To keep them informed. As a how to properly protect themselves and others from this pandemic. Got a lot the American people sure over my shoulder there's never a time it happened able to step up this president should step down. The president this week continued to feud with scientists on his own team now on the question of wait a corona virus vaccine will be widely available. I think we're probably looking in his third. Race second quarter third quarters. Point one I don't think he when he said it. I believe use confuse. Another key distinction is emerging in the race the president continues to question whether the election results will be trusted tweeting repeatedly about quote rigged election. I'd saying he will accept election results went the counting is done. Election Day is still six weeks away but Boeing has he gone and a handful of states. Voters lining up in Minnesota in Virginia on the first idiot person balloting to take place there perhaps just a taste of long weeks to come. Reclined ABC news Washington.

