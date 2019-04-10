Trump on Biden: ‘We are looking for corruption’

More
The president said Friday his call for foreign governments to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and Biden's son was related to corruption, not politics.
1:25 | 10/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump on Biden: ‘We are looking for corruption’
He got back to life in. Now what they're. Want to find out what happened what it wanted it. I don't care about five. I do care about Barack. About politics politics I think I've made clear. There's nobody and it is why did I did it and what always in the form of Iraq what a lot of dale and I think I have an obligation to do it probably didn't need it. You look at what I did not fit eyewitness look at other people what they've done and I believe that would prevent erupted. Replied I think that would be god. It got around it having. I think. Might. So we are looking at it would not look that pilot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:25","description":"The president said Friday his call for foreign governments to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and Biden's son was related to corruption, not politics.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"66070469","title":"Trump on Biden: ‘We are looking for corruption’ ","url":"/Politics/video/trump-biden-corruption-66070469"}