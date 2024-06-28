Trump, Biden falter in 1st 2024 presidential debate

ABC News’ Mary Alice Parks, Katherine Faulders, Amanda Renteria, and former senior advisor to Sen. Tim Scott Matt Gorman discuss Trump’s false claims and concerns over Biden’s performance.

June 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live