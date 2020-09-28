Transcript for Trump vs. Biden on the issues: The economy

I'm running for the real action. At a very important real action do bring jobs and factories back and that's a continuation. Because I don't know you know it. The single ladies here what is God's and has ever had. It was last year. Bergen nationalized fifty dollars an hour no one should never work have to work two jobs just to make it. That's not right just two jobs just to make just to make amends just to be above the poverty rate. NASCAR has anybody. Ripped off our nation like China and I've taken in billions and billions of dollars which evidently never talk again ten cents Regina. Under my proposal. We make sure those goods and services are American made an America's supply chains. What America is still for building and energy efficient vehicles and battery technology so long. On the other hand just as I did in my first. I will cut taxes even frozen for hardworking moms and dads. I will not razors. I would and others. Who very wealthy should pay your fair share corporations should pay their fair share the fact is there. Corporations make you close to trillion dollars to pay no tax at all. My punishing anybody. Already in my administration has enacted over three trillion dollars an historic relief. Saving many tens of millions of dollars in jobs and you see how fast economy's coming back it does look like it's going to be very shopping. Also spoke of the experts is really. About the curb and importance of preparing for swift. Organized and free distribution. A safe and effective Covert ninety vaccine when Iraq.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.