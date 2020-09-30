Trump vs. Biden: The Main Event - A Special Edition of 20/20

More
The most important issues to voters across the country leading up to the first presidential debate.
3:00 | 09/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump vs. Biden: The Main Event - A Special Edition of 20/20

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"The most important issues to voters across the country leading up to the first presidential debate.","mediaType":"fep","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"73329857","title":"Trump vs. Biden: The Main Event - A Special Edition of 20/20","url":"/Politics/video/trump-biden-main-event-special-edition-2020-73329857"}